The family behind UPtv’s hit reality show Bringing Up Bates is about to get a little bigger. On Monday, Carlin (Bates) Stewart revealed she’s pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Evan Stewart. And to announce their exciting news, the couple popped into one of the most magical places on Earth: Target.

“What life looks like getting ready for baby #2,” Carlin captioned a series of photos shared on Instagram. “Layla bug is the absolute joy of our lives and we can’t wait to see her become a big sister.”

The couple, who welcomed their 1-year-old daughter Layla in February 2020, revealed that their second little one will arrive sometime in in 2022. “Our new addition to the crew is honestly more exciting than we can truly expect in words. Thank you for your love, support, encouragement, and prayers,” Carlin wrote on Instagram.

To announce the news, the Stewarts had a cute little photo shoot in the baby aisle of Target, holding a letter sign that read, “Baby Stew Coming 2022!” while the mom-to-be and Layla sat in the shopping cart. “Let the baby shopping adventures, food cravings, morning (sometimes all day) sickness, and midnight snacks begin! Every single part of the baby journey is worth it, and being parents is the best part of our story,” the reality star added.

Carlin and Evan have been open about wanting more kids in the future. In an interview with Us Weekly this past February, Carlin said that she doesn’t expect to have 18 kids, like her mom, Kelly Jo Bates, but she definitely wants more than one. “My mom’s super mom,” Carlin told the magazine. “I don’t think I could ever have 19, but I definitely want a few.”

Two kids will certainly add to this running total, and the couple told E! News that they are excited for Layla to be a big sister, even though their kids close ages might pose a challenge to them as parents. “We can’t imagine being the parents to two kids, 2 years old and under, yet we have prayed for this moment and are extremely thankful to the Lord for this opportunity,” they said.