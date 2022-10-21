Kate Middleton's Mom Is Setting Up Shop In New Jersey

First Kate Middleton came to New York City to wrap gifts and roll her eyes at everyone like a true New Yorker. Now her mother Carole Middleton is in New Jersey hanging out at a ShopRite. And if Bravo has not approached them to consider doing some sort of reality series about Royals Take New Jersey or some such thing, it’s an opportunity lost.

The grandmother of the future King of England visited several ShopRite stores in New Jersey this week to celebrate the launch of her Party Pieces brand in ShopRite stores. This marks the first time the British brand has expanded outside the UK, and Middleton was on hand to “meet associates, speak with customers and see our product ranges on the shelves,” according to the company’s Instagram page.

While Party Pieces merchandise is currently only available in New Jersey, the plan is to expand across the country. “It’s very exciting to see our Party Pieces Collection expanding into the U.S. starting with Saker ShopRites, a leading retailer in New Jersey and family-owned business with a long history of commitment to the customers and communities its stores serve,” Middleton said in a statement. “This is the culmination of great teamwork, and we’re happy to partner with Saker ShopRites for our initial launch.”

It feels important to note that Middleton’s products are accompanied by a large in-store poster of her wearing jeans and a button down shirt. Like a regular American shopping at ShopRite.

Middleton has created something of a family empire with her Party Pieces business. Not *the* British empire, but perhaps royal-adjacent. She told the Daily Mail that her three children, Kate, Pippa, and James, were the inspiration behind her business in 2021. Perhaps especially her daughter the Princess of Wales because she could “only find a clown plate for Kate” when she was looking for party supplies for her birthday one year.

Now life has carried across the glittering ocean to the shores of New Jersey to the glamorous aisles of ShopRite to ply her wares. Perhaps she’ll even bring 9-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 4-year-old Prince Louis to help her sell party supplies in America as well. The older two have been known to play shopkeeper with their grandmother in the past, after all. Imagine walking into ShopRite to pick up some snacks and running smack dab into the royal family. Dreams do come true.