The holidays are shaping up to look a little different this year, especially for grandparents who were hoping to celebrate with their little ones. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on family travel plans for the foreseeable future, plenty of people around the world are trying to come up with alternate ways to celebrate together. However that might look. Even Carole Middleton's holiday plans with her royal grandkids puts safety first, and she's sharing some positive tips on how to keep up with traditions and stay positive this festive season.

Carole Middleton and her husband Tony are grandparents to four little ones, 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old Prince Louis from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as Pippa Middleton's 2-year-old son Arthur with husband James Matthews. That's a whole lot of sweet little grandchildren to spend time with over the holidays during a regular year. But this year, the Party Pieces co-founder is doing things a little differently. As she explained in a winter message on her company's Instagram, "We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas."

Kate Middleton and Prince William historically spend every second Christmas with her parents at their country home called Bucklebury Manor in the Berkshires, and as they spent last Christmas with Queen Elizabeth at her Sandringham Estate, 2020 would have been Carole Middleton's year. Sad, of course, but she is finding ways to make the holidays special with her grandkids even if they aren't together.

Carole Middleton is getting inventive with her family Christmas plans this year.

Middleton wrote that she plans to continue her tradition of decorating the Christmas tree with her grandkids, but this time virtually. "For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!"

The proud grandmother of four has been open about loving Christmas with her grandkids in the past, telling The Telegraph in 2018 that she puts several Christmas trees up around her home so the little ones can decorate as many as they like themselves.

While decorating Christmas trees via Zoom might not be ideal, Carole Middleton is rolling with it to give her royal grandkids a special holiday during this bizarre year.

There's always next year.