You could be forgiven for assuming that this year’s Super Bowl was all about Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce. The high-profile Kansas City Chiefs players both had incredible seasons, both on and off the field. But their experiences rather paled in comparison to Nick Allegretti, who not only played admirably through a difficult injury but also welcomed twins the literal day of the Super Bowl.

Left guard Allegretti spent a lot of time on the field in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, helping his team win in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 25-22. He was on the field for all 79 offensive snaps, which is a pretty big deal since he was playing with a significant elbow injury, according to Sports Illustrated. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero shared details about Allegretti’s Super Bowl experience in a tweet, writing that, “#Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti, who started Super Bowl LVIII in place All-Pro Joe Thuney, played all 79 snaps despite suffering a torn UCL in his elbow in the second quarter, per source. An MRI today revealed the full tear. Few are tougher than Allegretti, now a three-time champ.”

Allegretti’s perseverance did not go unnoticed by his teammates, with Chiefs quarterback Mahomes tweeting his appreciation for the tough defensive lineman, “Beast man! We told him we needed him out there and he didn’t miss a snap!”

Perhaps Allegretti was riding the high of becoming a first-time dad to twins that very morning. The 26-year-old NFL star’s wife Christine Allegretti gave birth to twin girls in Chicago in the early hours of Super Bowl Sunday, and the proud dad was able to watch the birth via FaceTime from his hotel room in Arizona. “It’s the best day of my life no matter what – 3:30, 4 a.m. – I became a dad, father of two daughters. Unbelievable. And now, I’ve got a ring for both of them. Incredible, cannot believe it,” Allegretti told Chiefs Digest reporter Matt Derrick.

The couple first shared the exciting news that they were going to be parents last November with a joint Instagram post featuring two tiny pairs of white sneakers for their twins, per Today.

So let’s get this straight. Nick Allegretti was awake in the middle of the night watching his wife give birth and still was able to play through the Super Bowl with a serious injury? This is peak dad material in our books.