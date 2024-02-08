Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have loads of reasons to celebrate. Yes, there’s the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has led his team to another Super Bowl and will be facing off against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. That’s obviously a pretty big deal. Then there’s the fact that Patrick Mahomes’ “dad bod” is really getting its own moment on social media right now. But beyond that, the Mahomes have a pair of super adorable children at home. And we just can’t get enough of seeing photos of them living their little best lives with their parents.

The quarterback and his wife, Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, are parents to 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 1-year-old son Patrick “Bronze” Mahomes III. When they’re not spending time at stadiums across the country as their own version of football royalty, they are hanging out at home with their little ones. And sometimes even bringing their little ones to cheer their dad on at his games, which means that they’ve gotten the chance to hang out with Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs’ newest fan on account of her relationship with Travis Kelce. Or should we say, Taylor Swift gets to hang out with Sterling and Bronze? That’s certainly the way it looked back in October when they were all at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City together.

Taylor Swift is a fan of the Mahomes kids.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Merry Christmas from the football field.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

When the Kansas City Chiefs had to play a game on Christmas, Brittany Mahomes made lemonade out of lemons and dressed her daughter Sterling in the Chiefs’ decidedly-Christmas color scheme to support her dad on the field.

Santa was overshadowed by the cute Mahomes kids.

It’s almost like Santa is not even in the photo and he knows it.

Pajama party with the Mahomes family.

SKIMS

The family of four collaborated with Kim Kardashians’ SKIMS holiday pajama collection and looked like they loved it.

Bronze had a football-themed party for his 1st birthday.

The family celebrated Bronze’s first birthday with a football-themed party because obviously.

Sterling the little golf pro.

Sterling went as a little golf pro for Halloween and matched with her parents.

The whole family gets into dad’s football games.

The Mahomes are the epitome of a football family, with little Bronze in his “Game Day” t-shirt and Sterling wearing her dad’s number 15 jersey at an October game.

She’s a little cheerleader for her dad.

Sterling was dressed as a little cheerleader during football preseason and matched her dad.

Orange for Easter.

Not everyone can pull off a strong orange look, but the Mahomes family certainly can and did for Easter in 2023.

Baby’s first visit to Disneyland.

Bronze must be a very chill baby if he’s already able to hang out at Disneyland like it’s no big deal.

Sterling the star.

Sterling was a little “ster” or star for Halloween in 2022, which was pretty perfect considering her parents were the moon and the sun.

These kids are the absolute stars of their parents’ lives. And they’ve got the pictures to prove it.