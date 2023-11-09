Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Pose In SKIMS Holiday PJ Ad With Their Kids

If you’ve been trying to decide whether you are a matching holiday pajamas family or not, please take a moment to peruse the new SKIMS ad featuring the Mahomes family in super cozy matching pajamas. They did an entire campaign featuring several different looks for Kim Kardashian’s fashion brand, all of them matching and looking like they’re ready for the comfiest holiday ever.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife Brittany kicked off the SKIMS Holiday season as Family of the Year for Kardashian’s annual SKIMS holiday campaign. Along with 2-year-old daughter Sterling and 10-month-old baby boy Patrick “Bronze” Mahomes III, the couple posed alongside a giant red teddy bear that looked, in my opinion, just like a gummy bear. They wore several matching looks, including one that’s sure to become a favorite for families everywhere. A brick buffalo plaid check, which comes either in a onesie or a matched top and bottom, in a cozy plush material that will keep kids soft and warm. Certainly little Sterling and Bronze looked happy in these pajamas as well as the same look in black, with Brittany and Sterling doing a mother/daughter look in a pair of logo pointelle long sleeve set in pink, red, and white. There are a total of 15 collections available at SKIMS for the holidays for a limited time.

The SKIMS campaign marks the first time the Mahomes have done a photo shoot together as a family, and dad Patrick said in a press release that it was an “awesome moment” for all involved. “This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment,” he said. “I’m all about comfort and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.”

As for mom of two Brittany, she agreed that they all “loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set.”

The SKIMS campaign is the second for little Sterling and Bronze, who recently posed with their mom in an Instagram ad for Kyte Baby’s organic bamboo pajamas. Sterling even acted as photographer for her mom and baby brother Bronze, bouncing on the couch and looking like she was having the best time ever.

It looks like she might be a natural on photo shoots, particularly if the shoots are all done in super cozy pajamas.