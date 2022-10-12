Holiday
These Holiday Pajama Sets Are So Good, They’re Downright Festive
Deck the halls in matching PJs. Fa-la-la-la-la!
Holiday pajamas are an absolute staple of the season. The comfort and versatility of red flannel pajamas during the month of December cannot be overstated. And nothing says “cozy” quite like brushed fleece with a snowflake print. When it's time to get the whole Christmas crew ready for Santa’s arrival, a new set of holiday pajamas can really set the tone for a holly jolly good time.
If you're wondering where to buy holiday pajamas, major retailers like Old Navy and Target have a wide variety of styles available for the whole family. Hanna Andersson, Carter's, and several other children's-centric brands also offer a variety of matching holiday pajama styles available in sizes for babies through adults. There’s simply no shortage of Christmas card photo inspiration on this list.
But greeting cards aren’t the only thing these PJs are perfect for. Your annual viewing of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the hours of endless scrolling spent shopping for gifts online, and an evening drive to look at Christmas lights with hot cocoa are all holiday activities perfectly-suited for festive pajamas. Whether you trim your tree wearing matching PJs or simply fa-la-la-la-la right to sleep in them, these holiday pajamas are just perfect to rock all season long.
Put on your slippers, turn on a Hallmark movie, and get in the spirit of snuggle season when you wear these holiday pajamas for the family.