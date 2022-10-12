Holiday pajamas are an absolute staple of the season. The comfort and versatility of red flannel pajamas during the month of December cannot be overstated. And nothing says “cozy” quite like brushed fleece with a snowflake print. When it's time to get the whole Christmas crew ready for Santa’s arrival, a new set of holiday pajamas can really set the tone for a holly jolly good time.

If you're wondering where to buy holiday pajamas, major retailers like Old Navy and Target have a wide variety of styles available for the whole family. Hanna Andersson, Carter's, and several other children's-centric brands also offer a variety of matching holiday pajama styles available in sizes for babies through adults. There’s simply no shortage of Christmas card photo inspiration on this list.

But greeting cards aren’t the only thing these PJs are perfect for. Your annual viewing of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the hours of endless scrolling spent shopping for gifts online, and an evening drive to look at Christmas lights with hot cocoa are all holiday activities perfectly-suited for festive pajamas. Whether you trim your tree wearing matching PJs or simply fa-la-la-la-la right to sleep in them, these holiday pajamas are just perfect to rock all season long.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Fair Isle footed onesie holiday pajamas Christmas Fleece Footie PJs In Multi Carter's Available in sizes 4 to 14 $23 $30 see on carter's

4 1-Piece Christmas Fleece Footie PJs Carter's Available in sizes 12M to 24M $17 $22 see on carter's The selection of family matching holiday pajamas at Carter’s is hard to beat. They have a large assortment of PJs with ornaments, stockings, Santas, and even festive llamas to choose from, but their fair isle design is my personal favorite. It’s just so classic. The alternating rows of red and green patterns with holly, Christmas trees, and snowflakes is a look that’s perfect for the entire family. Plus, Carter’s is one of the few retailers that has footed fleece onesies in big kid sizes. I don’t know about your big kids, but mine still love a footed holiday pajama set when they can get it. But if you’re not up for the onesie look, there are also 2-piece PJ styles for toddlers, kids, and adults.

5 Rudolph family matching holiday pajamas Rudolph Kids Flannel Pajamas Pottery Barn Kids Available in sizes 2T to 10 $56 see on pottery barn kids

7 Adult Flannel Rudolph Pajamas Pottery Barn Kids Available in sizes XS to XL $96 see on pottery barn kids The Rudolph family pajama collection from Pottery Barn Kids is a sweet choice for families who are in the market for a classic holiday look to wear all season long. All of your favorite characters from the iconic claymation movie Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer appear on these ultra cozy red PJs. There’s a zipper onesie for babies, a tight fit 2-piece set for toddlers and kids, a children’s nightgown, and even a classic flannel set for toddlers and kids. For adults, choose from cotton snug fit jammies or a classic flannel button-down design. No matter which fit you choose, you really can’t go wrong.

11 Matching Printed Flannel Pajama Shorts for Men Old Navy XS to 4XL regular, M to 4XL tall $16 $19.99 see on old navy Old Navy has a ton of adorably festive holiday pajamas for the entire family, but their classic green and blue plaid print with red accents has a vintage feel that just can’t be beat. They come in a wide variety of styles and fits for men, women, kids, babies, and even pets, including maternity, petite, tall, and plus sizes, so you can be your absolute coziest and most comfortable self all season long. Whether you prefer a full flannel button-down PJ set, want to rock thermal-knit pajama leggings, or live somewhere warm and need a pair of holiday PJ shorts, Old Navy has you covered.

14 Unisex Adult Matching Family Glow Ho Ho Ho Cotton Pajamas The Children's Place Available in sizes XS to XXXL $29.98 $59.95 see on the children's place These Santa pajamas are so cool, even your big kids won’t complain about having to match the little ones for a holiday pic or two. The Children’s Place has a ton of cute matching holiday pajamas for the entire family, but this glow-in-the-dark Santa set is the merriest of the bunch. The “Ho Ho Ho” print is covered in Santa faces with white beards, wearing a variety of patterned hats, and some funky shades. For kids, the 2-piece unisex pajamas have a snug fit and are made of 100% rib-knit cotton. The same unisex snug fit design is also available in sizes for adults from XS to XXXL, so every member of the family can rock this nifty Santa look.

15 Family holiday pajamas with vintage lightbulbs Organic Cotton Baby Zip Sleeper In Bright Bulbs Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 0-3M to 3T $30.80 $44 see on Hanna Andersson

18 Adult Holiday Flannel Pajama Pant Hanna Andersson Available in sizes XXS to XXL $39.20 $56 see on hanna andersson Looking for heirloom-quality Christmas pajamas that can hold up as hand-me-downs for your kids season after season? Look no further than Hanna Andersson. The “bright bulbs” pattern has a vintage feel with strings of Christmas lights in red, gold, navy, light pink, and turquoise on a cream background. The organic cotton holiday zip-up sleeper for babies is super soft and has a protective flap at the top to keep the zipper from scratching their skin. This same holiday matching pajama design is also available in sizes for big kids, men, and women. Choose from Hanna Andersson’s classic long john separates or cozy up in a holiday flannel top with matching bottoms.

19 Puppy holiday pajamas for the family Holiday Hounds Zippy Little Sleepies Available in sizes preemie to 3T $34 see on little sleepies

22 Holiday Hounds Men's Pajama Top Little Sleepies Available in sizes XS to 3XL $32 see on little sleepies From Little Sleepies, the Holiday Hounds print has an array of adorable puppies, dressed in their finest holiday accessories. The forest green background has snowflake and holly details throughout with deep red accents at the wrists, ankles, and along the zipper’s edge on the onesie for toddlers and babies. Each item in the collection is made from the brand’s signature Lunaluxe bamboo viscose fabric for ultimate softness. Little Sleepies has matching holiday pajama 2-piece sets in this cute print available for kids, as well as matching separates for men and women, and even a cute bandana for pets to wear. They’re perfect for snuggling up in this holiday season.

23 Grinch & Cindy Lou family holiday pajamas Cindy Lou Who Candy Cane Long John Pajamas Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 3-6M to 16 $40 $50 see on hanna andersson

26 Dr. Seuss Grinch Sleeper Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 03-M to 3 $36.80 $46 see on hanna andersson Despite some obvious flaws, it’s so hard not to love The Grinch. Fans of the classic Dr. Seuss character will fall in love with Hanna Andersson’s holiday family pajamas featuring the big green guy and his adorable (eventual) pal Cindy Lou Who. The unisex long john Pjs for kids, babies, and adults, come in this cute pink and red Cindy Lou Who motif, complete with heart-shaped candy canes. There’s also a green and red design with The Grinch dressed in his Santa outfit. Best of all, you can dress your pet in these adorable matching holiday pajamas, too!

27 Family holiday pajamas with Christmas gnomes Wondershop Toddler Holiday Gnomes Matching Family Pajama T-Shirt Target Available in sizes 12M to 3T $7 see on target

30 Wondershop Kids' Holiday Gnomes Matching Family Pajama T-Shirt Target Available in sizes 4 to 7 $7 see on target Target’s Wondershop is always a holiday hit. Not only do they have incredible home decor to deck your halls, there are some amazing matching family pajamas to choose from. If you’re in the mood for a laid back look, this holiday gnome pajama shirt paired with your favorite Christmas PJ bottoms is a top-notch choice. The soft black tee has a sign that reads “Bless our gnome” with snow-covered trees and gnomes sitting on top of Christmas gifts. It comes in sizes for men, women, kids, and toddlers, and I promise nobody is going to argue with you about wearing matching pajamas when the shirt you pick is this hilarious.

31 Matching elf family holiday pajamas Naughtiest Elf Kid's Long Sleeve PJs Lazy One Available in sizes 2T to 12 $26.99 see on lazy one

35 Lil Elf Infant Union Suit Lazy One Available in sizes 6M to 18M $20.99 see on lazy one On the Lazy One website, you can hand pick the perfect set of matching family holiday pajamas. Simply choose your theme, pick your PJ bottoms, add a coordinating top, and repeat for every member of your family — pets included! You can also purchase pre-matched sets for kids. The elf holiday pajamas have pants alternating stripes of red, cream, and dark green in varying thicknesses, and come in a relaxed fit for men and women or snug fit for kids. For the elf tops, choose from sayings like “mama elf” and “papa elf” for adults or “nice elf,” “naughtiest elf,” “lil elf,” and more for kids. Each set is made from 100% combed cotton rub fabric that is preshrunk and super soft.

36 Hot cocoa holiday pajamas for the family Mugs Of Happiness Holiday Matching Family Pajamas Snug Fit Onesie Burt's Bees Baby Available in sizes NB to 24M $14.95 see on Burt's Bees Baby

40 Mugs Of Happiness Holiday Matching Pajama Set For Women Burt's Bees Baby Available in sizes XS to XL $24.95 see on burt's bees baby A mug of steaming hot cocoa or warm apple cider is just such a treat during the winter months, so it makes perfect sense that these holiday pajamas from Burt’s Bees Baby are called “mugs of happiness.” The light blue background is covered in turquoise, dark pink, and grey mugs with adorable whipped cream, marshmallow, and pine tree accents throughout. The best part about this design is that it’s not an over-the-top Christmas look, so they totally work post-December when it’s still cold out and cozy pajamas are still in season. This same design is available in a zipper onesie as well as a 2-piece snug-fit set for babies, toddlers, and big kids. For adults, there’s a men’s lounge pant paired with a cream pocket tee and a women’s slim-fit pant with a scoop neck top. Oh, and don’t forget about Fido and Fluffy! They can match the fam in a cute pet bandana.

41 Holiday family pajamas with a fancy print Petite Plume Men's Holiday At The Chalet Pajama Set Maisonette Available in sizes S-XL $94 see on maisonette

45 Petite Plume Holiday At The Chalet Scarlett Nightgown Maisonette Available in sizes 6-12M to 14Y $54 see on maisonette A holiday nightgown with frilly sleeves and a ruffle collar is peak classic Christmas, but if you want to get extra fancy this season, opt for this timeless look from Maisonette. The Petite Plume Holiday at the Chalet Scarlett nightgown is made from white cotton twill fabric that’s been brushed for extra softness. The ski-slope adorned print features Santa boarding various lifts on his very own holiday adventure. But your girl isn’t the only one who can dress in fancy pajamas for the holidays. Maisonette has a variety of styles available in this same festive print for babies, toddlers, big kids, women, and men.

46 Snowflake holiday pajamas for the whole family Holiday Matching Family Pajamas In Falling Snowflakes Honest Baby Clothing Available in sizes 12M to 16Y $16.99 see on honest baby clothing

49 Holiday Family Matching Pajamas For Men In Falling Snowflakes Honest Baby Clothing Available in sizes S to XXL $39.99 see on honest baby clothing From Honest Baby Clothing, this set of snowflake-covered pajamas is one of the coziest choices for the holiday season. Available in various styles in sizes for newborns to adults, these pajamas are made from 100% certified organic cotton. The white background has pretty snowflakes in shades of blue and silver from top to bottom. They’re machine washable, and have an array of features for comfort like protective zipper tabs on the baby onesies and grippers on the footed toddler pajamas. If you’re looking for a set of holiday pajamas that you can wear with your pet, there’s even an adjustable tie-on bandana for your holly jolly dogs and cats.

Put on your slippers, turn on a Hallmark movie, and get in the spirit of snuggle season when you wear these holiday pajamas for the family.