When you’re a parent, one of the most exciting parts of Christmas is taking your children to meet Santa Claus for the first time, and returning each year so they can tell him in person what they want most off of their Christmas list. And every time, moms and dads wonder if this is finally the year their little one will sit on Santa’s lap, smile for the camera, and sweetly speak to him instead of immediately going red-faced and scream crying.

Whether your kiddo is at the top of Santa’s nice list, or takes on the temperament of the Grinch as soon as he locks eyes with St. Nick, we want to see the picture. And, as always, bonus points if your caption game is strong.

Captions For Pics Of Your Kids With Santa

If you have a little Santa-lover on your hands and managed to snap a cute pic of them together, you’ll want a cute caption to commemorate the moment, right?

It was love at frost sight.

Santa, they can explain...

This picture will always make me a little Santa-mental.

Can we get a round of Sant-applause that they didn’t freak out?

Santa’s new favorite elves.

And For The Kids Who Couldn’t Get Away From Santa Fast Enough

OK, let’s be real though, how many kids actually sit on Santa Claus’ lap without putting the man through a wrestling match? If your little ones gave Santa a real earful and that’s the only photo you could get this year, well, don’t be shy. Your IG friends could use a good laugh.

Well, that’s one way to make it onto the naughty list.

That face you make when they tell you Santa’s been watching all year.

Nothing was calm, nothing was bright, but here’s the picture.

Let’s just say the kids were feeling frosty.

Someone brought their resting Grinch face to meet Santa.

Somebody got their tinsel in a tangle.

"You stink. You smell like beef and cheese, you don't smell like Santa." — Elf

What do you call people who are afraid of Santa Claus? Claustrophobic.

It's like they want stockings full of coal.

Shutterstock

Santa Photo Captions For The Pet Parents

If you took your fur babies to meet the big guy this year, that’s definitely something worth posting. Just don’t miss an opportunity to get a little punny or pay homage to your pet’s unique personality.