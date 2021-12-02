For some kids, simply seeing presents under the tree is enough evidence that Santa Claus exists. For others, they get the magic from sitting on his lap in the mall, or watching him on TV, or even listening to the onslaught of Christmas songs that takes over nearly every radio station starting Thanksgiving night. But curious kiddos might need even more confirmation that Mr. C. actually shimmied himself down the chimney. So get ready to be crafty, because learning how to make Santa footprints can make the holiday more magical — and if we’re honest, a bit messier, too.

What exactly are Santa footprints? Well, they’re supposed to be the imprint left on your floor from Santa’s boots. And seeing as how St. Nick has made his way from the North Pole, it makes sense that his boots would be snow-covered. What you’re replicating white boot prints on your floor.

Luckily, making Santa footprints doesn’t require a whole heck of a lot of ingredients. All you’ll need are a big pair of boots (after all, Santa Claus is a tall fella), some flour or baking soda, and a small bowl of water. Place the flour or baking soda on a plate or big bowl, and then ever so slightly wet the bottom of the boots. Dip the bottom of the boot into the powder of your choice, and then press the boot onto the floor. Be sure to space out the footprints so it looks like Santa was actually walking! Although you could wear the boots to make the footprints, you’ll have to keep taking the off to dip into the water and then the flour, which will make your footprints look a bit fuzzy.

As for where the footprints will go, that’s entirely up to you and your space. If you have a chimney, that’s the obvious starting point for putting down the footprints. But if you are without a fireplace, you can always make it look like Santa came through the front or back door. As a distraction (and a deterrent for all those “How did Santa get into our house?” questions), you can always sprinkle a little glitter onto the footprints to make them look even more sparkly. (Because glitter makes everything better.)

Now, if you have hardwood floors or laminate, using powder or flour isn’t really a problem. You can easily sweep up Santa’s footprints after your child wakes up in the morning and sees irrefutable proof that Santa did indeed come to your home. But if your casa is covered in carpet, be prepared to do some serious vacuuming after your child has opened their gifts.

Making Santa footprints is a fast, easy, and fun way to make Christmas even more special for your child. Just make sure that your child doesn’t try to lick the “snow.”