From the moment your precious bundle of joy arrives earth side, it can be hard not to shout it from the rooftops. They’re just so cute, so snuggly, and their adorable photos are just too charming not to share with the entire world on social media. This is especially true at Christmastime when you capture a photo of your new baby’s eyes as they light up at the sight of a sparkling tree or they play in piles of wrapping paper for the very first time. You can mark the joyous occasion with one of these Instagram captions to celebrate baby’s first Christmas.

Whether you want to capture all of your baby’s sweetness with a sentimental first Christmas caption or get a little silly with a funny quote about Santa, there are plenty of options to choose from. Pair these Instagram captions for your baby’s first Christmas with your favorite wintry snaps and remember the festivities for years to come.

Funny Instagram Captions For Baby’s First Christmas

Santa must be jelly of this cute, round belly.

All we want for Christmas is a silent night.

Dear Santa — You can have the cookies, but the milk is mine.

On the cute list.

All is not calm around here.

There’s snow place like home with your baby on their first Christmas.

Dear Santa, I can explain... (insert photo of massive blowout)

Happy Holidays from our brand new elf!

On Christmas, we’re morning people... thanks to our newest addition.

It was love at frost sight with this Christmas miracle.

Current status: Ready for a long winter’s nap.

UfukSaracoglu/E+/Getty Images

Sentimental Instagram Captions For Baby’s First Christmas

The weather outside is frightful, but our baby’s first Christmas is so delightful.

Baby, you’ve made this a December to remember.

Sometimes the most perfect gifts come without a bow.

Baby, you’re more special than silver and gold.

The best gifts come in small packages.

This Christmas, we got everything we ever wanted because we got you.

We’re so lucky that you’re here. You fill our home with Christmas cheer.

Our favorite gift arrived early this year.

Simple Instagram Captions For Baby’s First Christmas

Baby’s 1st Christmas

Christmas 2021 — Our first as a family of 3!

Oh, what fun!

Our gift arrived just in time for Christmas.

Celebrating Baby’s First Christmas

Our pride and Christmas joy!

Quotes For Instagram Captions On Baby’s First Christmas