Taylor Swift’s Coveted Football Squad Now Includes The Mahomes Kids

Everyone is talking about Taylor Swift’s football season squad. The singer has been lighting up the internet with her budding romance with Kansas City Chief’s Travis Kelce, especially since she has been hanging out in the press box on the sidelines. And it’s not like she’s going alone, she’s always surrounded by friends. Some old friends, like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. And some new, like Brittany Mahomes and, more adorably, the two Mahomes children, who were there with their mom to cheer on dad Patrick Mahomes.

Swift joined Mahomes and her two children, 2-year-old daughter Sterling and 11-month-old son Bronze, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17. The two women, who both wore red and white in honor of the Chiefs, have been hanging out quite a bit recently on the sidelines and beyond, going out for dinner together in New York City and generally having a blast.

While Swift and Mahomes are clearly bonding, the singer is also getting in some quality time with little Sterling. Who is already showing signs of being a future Swiftie, especially since the singer seems to be able to make her laugh in a video shared on X.

Don’t count baby Bronze out as a future Swiftie either. In another video, he and his mom got into the rhythm with Swift at the game, dancing on the sidelines together. Maybe he could even be one of her backup dancers one of these days.

On second thought, Bronze might need to get a little older to fully appreciate the joys of being able to hang out with Taylor Swift. Sure, she might be one of the most famous women on the planet and sort of legendary for her honorary aunt status with her friends’ kids, always giving the most amazing gifts and providing moral support at birthday parties and such. But she gets a little overexcited when she’s watching football sometimes, and Bronze looked a bit confounded at the game when Swift started screaming with joy over a touchdown.

To be fair, Bronze doesn’t yet know about touchdowns, so to him she probably just seemed a bit over the top. He’ll learn eventually that being part of Taylor Swift’s coveted football squad is an honor of monumental proportions. He’ll get there, eventually.