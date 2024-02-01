Patrick Mahomes Is Embracing “Dad Bod” Season After Shirtless Moment Goes Viral

Patrick Mahomes is on top of the world. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is taking his team back to the Super Bowl this year as reigning champions. He is a dad of two very sweet kids, married to his high school sweetheart, he’s really living his best life. A best life that includes a dad bod, which was on full display in a recent shirtless NFL moment that went viral. And as far as Mahomes is concerned, it’s “dad bod” season. Because he is a literal dad, after all, so people can take their weird body shaming and drop it off back in the ‘90s where it belongs.

The 28-year-old Chiefs quarterback, who shares 2-year-old daughter Sterling and 1-year-old son Bronze with wife Brittany Mahomes, was captured on video celebrating in the locker room with his teammates after the AFC Championship win against the Baltimore Ravens last weekend. He was shirtless in the video shared by Inside the NFL, and a still from celebration quickly went viral. Several social media users commented on Mahomes’ body, and now the quarterback is responding to those comments in the sweetest way possible.

“Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?” he wrote with some cry-laughing emojis and the hashtag #DadBodSZN,” before adding, “like i got kids!”

Mahomes is clearly unbothered by the opinions of a bunch of strangers, and his followers love him for it. One Twitter user wrote, “You’re a dad bod now, embrace it pat,” and another added, “Hey you're an inspiration to dad-bods like me everywhere, no shame!” No shame indeed, considering he is about to head to yet another Super Bowl to defend his championship. That dad bod is doing its job.

ESPN’s Matt Miller commented on Mahome’s tweet, “You and Jason Kelce doing more for dad bods than anyone in history,” referencing another viral shirtless moment out of the NFL this year. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce celebrated his brother Travis Kelce’s recent touchdown for the Chiefs by ripping off his shirt on the sidelines and screaming his lungs out. Social media also labeled this a real “dad bod” victory, so I guess Mahomes is totally correct.

This is fully dad bod season, especially for dads who just happen to play in the NFL.