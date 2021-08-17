Look no further for a seasonal collection of books so special, you don’t have to save them for a single Halloween day in October. What’s unique about this dozen is that these stories — which feature pumpkins both animated and real, round and square, decorative and delicious — are enchanting year round. So you can save them for a spooky read, or pull one out in the summer for a look at how food grows from the care of a loving planter.

You want a classic? Look to the Peanuts gang in their holiday classic. You want a simple read for growing babies? There’s a Pete-the-Cat fave, and a touch-and-feel adventure from Doc McStuffins. You want a real-life lesson in how a pumpkin grows from a sticky seed to a big squash, then back to a seed once again? Then treat your family to the facts and photography in Pumpkin Circle. There’s even a modern classic tale about an oddly shaped pumpkin so kind, so charming, and so enduring that it’s launched a movie and annual public viewing parties (in an orchard... with snacks... yeah, you have to check it out). So enjoy reading out-loud, and celebrating this star of the Halloween season with the family.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Kind (& Yummy!) Tale 'Big Pumpkin' by Erica Silverman, illustrated by S. D. Schindler Amazon Big Pumpkin book cover $6.99 SEE ON AMAZON A witch wanted to make pumpkin pie, so she buried a seed and grew her own pumpkin. Hours before Halloween, she can’t yank free the fruit off the vine. A ghost offers to help, to no avail; a vampire takes a turn at the Big Pumpkin, as does a mummy, but none are strong enough. Then a little bat comes along, without muscles, but with an idea… which leads to a yummy pie made yummier through the act of sharing.

2 A Helpful Tale 'Doc McStuffins Boo to You!' by Sheila Sweeney Higginson, illustrated by Disney Storybook Art Team Amazon Doc McStuffins Boo to You! book cover $5.52 SEE ON AMAZON The touch-and-feel board book is filled with spooky pumpkins, and one that hides a boo-ing ghost. Solving a case of Ghost-stuck-in-a-pumpkin syndrome is no problem for this Disney star. And the book ultimately shows that Halloween characters aren’t oh-so-scary.

3 A Tale About Feelings 'It’s Pumpkin Day, Mouse!' by Laura Numeroff, illustrated by Felicia Bond The Lit. Bar It's Pumpkin Day, Mouse! book cover $7.35 SEE ON THE LIT. BAR Celebrating a moment called “Pumpkin Day,” this much-loved mouse is decorating pumpkins (seven, to be exact), and decides to illustrate emotions on each one. Each face emotes feelings ranging from sad to surprised, and then a dog makes that scary one…

4 A Classic Tale 'It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' written & illustrated by Charles M. Schulz Amazon 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' book cover $11.39 SEE ON AMAZON The Great Pumpkin is said to rise out of the pumpkin patch on Halloween night — or so believes Linus, who misses out on bobbing for apples and dancing at a Halloween party to wait all night for its appearance. Spoiler: No Great Pumpkin appears, but the sweet belief rises every year. You can find other iterations of the Peanuts book, like this sound-enhanced version, which brings the story to greater life with musical soundtracks, and cartoon voices saying familiar phrases like, “I got a rock.”

5 A Tale of Patience 'Little Boo' by Stephen Wunderli, illustrated by Tim Zeltner 44th and 3rd Booksellers 'Little Boo' book cover $16.99 SEE ON 44th AND 3rd BOOKSELLERS A seed wants desperately to boo! and be scary. The seed tries to boo! passing leaves and snowflakes, but not a thing flinches. While the seed snoozes, it grows; while different objects tend to it, like a shovel and watering can, it boos! and grows from sprout to plant, all the while the wind whispering words of patience. As a pumpkin, it boos the hands that pick it; as a jack-o’-lantern it freights and lights the house that holds it.

7 A Tale For The Occasion 'Pick a Pumpkin' by Patricia Toht, illustrated by Jarvis The Lit. Bar Pick a Pumpkin book cover $15.63 SEE ON THE LIT. BAR It’s not just about picking a pumpkin; it’s about how the act can turn into a fun occasion to be shared with family and friends. From the orchard to the house and into Halloween night, pumpkins can play a big part in the seasonal traditions. And as you’ll see in these pages, the fruits also come in all shapes, sizes and colors.

8 An Interactive Tale For Babies 'Pop-Up Peekaboo! Pumpkin' written & illustrated by DK Amazon Pop-Up Peekaboo! Pumpkin book cover $4.49 SEE ON AMAZON Consider for babies working on their fine motor skills this hardcover, which contains five open-shut flaps that reveal Halloween themed pop-ups, from a trio of bats to a Smiley Ghost. The final, a pumpkin, sits in front of a hiding, meow-ing cat.

9 A Realistic Tale 'Pumpkin Circle: The Story of a Garden' by George Levenson, photography by Shmuel Thaler Amazon Pumpkin Circle book cover $7.99 SEE ON AMAZON With photos and lessons from life, this story shows budding gardeners how a pumpkin grows from seed, to vine, to fruit, to seed again. With descriptive language that conjures the textures and feels you get from a pumpkin (both inside and out), it’s a timeless and educational read.

10 A Visual Tale 'Pumpkin Pumpkin' written & illustrated by Jeanne Titherington Amazon Pumpkin Pumpkin book cover $6.99 SEE ON AMAZON Jamie planted a pumpkin seed… the seed became a sprout… and transformed into a round fruit, and all the page-turning time you can just see the wonder grow in Jamie’s eyes. The story is short, sweet, and surprisingly emotional, no doubt in part to its watercolor-y images.

11 A Tale Of Friendship 'The Biggest Pumpkin Ever' by Steven Kroll, illustrated by Jeni Bassett Barnes and Noble The Biggest Pumpkin Ever book cover $3.99 SEE ON BARNES AND NOBLE A long narrative, which begins with two mice who fall head-over-heels for the same pumpkin, takes readers on a journey. When the two mice finally realize that they have been working together on the same goal, it leads to a town-wide celebration of what may just be the biggest pumpkin ever.