Target's Halloween decorations this year are amazing.
44 Halloween Decorations From Target You Should Buy ASAP

They’re spooky, creepy, fun, and adorable.

by Jessica Booth

Sure, it’s still hot outside. Yes, you’re still ordering iced coffees and heading out to spend a few hours on the beach. You’re probably just starting to adjust to the idea that summer is nearly over and school is about to begin. But you know what else is about to begin? Halloween. The spookiest season of them all (yes, season, not holiday) will be here before you know it, and there’s no better time to start thinking about decorations than now. Fortunately, Halloween decorations from Target are already available, and buying them sooner rather than later means you get your pick of the best options.

Decorating for Halloween is so much fun, because there are so many possibilities. You can go all out by turning your front yard into a full-blown graveyard, you can make your home or apartment like a mini haunted house, or you can go the minimalist route with a few carefully picked pieces of creepy decor. You can also appeal to little kids with decorations that are both cute and scary. Check out some of my favorite Halloween decorations from Target and try not to buy everything.

Outdoor Halloween Decorations

Maybe the most fun thing about decorating for Halloween is decorating outside. You get to show off your skills to everyone and there’s so much you can do! Hanging skeletons and decorated ground stakes are just the tip of the iceberg. Splurge on something expensive that will really impress the neighbors, or opt for something smaller like a sign or a witch on the door.

Inflatable Halloween Decorations

Inflatable decorations are easy to use and even easier to store — once they deflate, they typically aren’t bulky and don’t take up a ton of space. Plus, there are so many cool options, from ones that light up to ones that don’t. The three witches around the cauldron? Adorable.

Light Up Halloween Decorations

Light-up decorations definitely aren’t just for Christmas. Black, orange, and red lights scream “Halloween,” and they can be a fun and colorful addition to your decorations. You can go for an inflatable decoration that lights up or something that just has glowing eyes for a very spooky effect.

Kid-Friendly Halloween Decorations

Your creepy Halloween decorations might be all in good fun, but for kids, they can seem super scary. If you have little ones at home who get terrified by very real-looking decorations, get ones that get you in the spirit of the holiday without giving nightmares. Plush decorations double as a toy, and light-up cartoon inflatables will amaze them.

Halloween Welcome Mats

A subtle decoration option is a welcome mat right outside your front door. You can go for something with a pumpkin that can last all through autumn, or you can do something Halloween-specific. I love the cute “boo” mat, personally.

Indoor Halloween Decorations

Decorating indoors is just as important as decorating outdoors. You can use small decorations, like skulls and candle sticks, and things like wall art and signs look more put together. Glass pumpkins are always a good idea, and pumpkin candles (especially scented ones) really make the decor.

