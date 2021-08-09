11 Cute 'Please Take One' Halloween Signs For Your Halloween Candy Display

A few years ago, I vastly underestimated the number of trick-or-treaters who would be visiting my house. Surprised to have trick-or-treaters at all, I’d let the first 15 or so Batmans and princesses take fistfuls of candy, only to find myself at the end of night completely out of mini chocolate bars. So, I started offering Kind bars instead, and let’s just say, the kids were less than enthused (most flat-out turned my bars down without so much as a smile). If you don’t want to end up like me, these “Please Take One” Halloween signs will help you ration candy so it lasts all night.

Maybe you’ll be out trick-or-treating with your own kids so you won’t be able to monitor the candy selection, or for social distance reasons you plan on leaving a bowl outside, or maybe you’d rather have a sign do the talking so you don’t have to be the enforcer. Whatever your reasons are, a ‘Please Take One’ Halloween sign is a great way to make sure later trick-or-treaters don’t miss out (and maybe you’ll even have some Reeses leftover for yourself).

From free printables, to digital downloads, to framed signs you can use year after year, these Halloween signs are a helpful and polite way to encourage sharing.

A Masked Pumpkin Halloween Sign DetailsBeyondDesign Trick-Or-Treat Please Take One Sign Etsy $3 see on etsy It’s no biggie if it dawns on you Halloween night that you don’t have a sign for trick-or-treaters, because this cute digital file will be sent to your inbox just a few minutes after purchase. Kids who are masked for the festivities may feel a little solidarity with this pumpkin.

A Pumpkin Sign YellowCowStudio Printable Trick or Treat Halloween Sign Etsy $2.99 see on etsy This sweet sign is also a digital download, and you can laminate or frame it if you want it to last. I like that this sign allows for two pieces of candy.

A Double-Sided Halloween Sign SignWays Halloween Please Take One Reflective Double-Sided Sign Walmart $16.95 see on walmart This is a physical sign (no printing required) and it’s reflective so little ghouls and goblins can see it in the dark. Plus, if you’re out of candy just flip the sign over to let everyone know (and reduce the number of times your doorbell rings).

A Free Printable Halloween Sign Free Halloween Take One Candy Sign Playdate Parties $0 see on playdate parties Perfect for smaller bowls of candy, this printable sign features a row of beaming pumpkins. Best of all, it’s free to download and print, and it has a nice message of “please take one, or the others will get none.” Nothing scary about sharing.

A Framed Take One Halloween Sign SimpleHomeAndFamily Please Take One Halloween Sign Etsy $25 see on etsy If you’re looking for something that will last more than a season or two, try one of these framed ‘Please Take One’ signs. The ghost is never going out of style, and you get to choose the size of the sign; the price shown is for the smallest, and at 12 x 24 inches, the largest sign costs $47.50.

A Faux Chalkboard Halloween Sign TidyLady Printable Please Take One Halloween Candy Sign Etsy $5.40 see on etsy This printable sign looks just like a real chalkboard when it’s rest or hung on a easel. Reviewers noted that it prints out beautifully, but you may want to do it at a copy store unless you’re cool with using up a ton of black ink.

A Small Free Printable Halloween Sign Free Printable Please Take One Halloween Sign Pjs And Paints $0 see on pjs and paint Dare trick-or-treaters to take two pieces of candy (at their own risk) with this free printable sign. A popsicle stick and some tape is an easy way to prop up the sign in a pinch.

A Frankenstein Halloween Sign CBInspiredPrintables Halloween Trick Or Treat Please Take One Sign Etsy $3.49 see on etsy The cute, masked Frankenstein is sure to capture the attention of trick-or-treaters, (so they actually read the sign). Hopefully the face mask will be retired in years to come, but for under $5, this digital download is a steal.

An Aluminium Halloween Sign Reflective Aluminum Halloween Please Take One Sign Amazon $12.68 see on amazon If you’re looking for a ‘Please Take One’ sign you can use year after year, this reflective aluminum sign is a good bet. Its sturdy material will last a long time, plus there are tons of different designs to choose, from owls to pumpkins or cats. It looks even more reflective when lit by candlelight (real or battery-powered).

A Non-Scary Take One Sign Fall Script Please Take One Sign Zazzle $8.15 see on zazzle Printed on cardstock in a loopy script, this sign says it all without being scary or intimidating. Cursive letters in a festive fall color will never go out of style.