19 Children's Easter Books To Read With Your Special Somebunny

Whether you’re looking for the perfect addition to your child’s Easter basket, or you need a story to help explain some of the Easter traditions in your house to your child (like letting a rabbit in a vest bring you eggs), children’s books about Easter are exactly what you need. While you could certainly opt for bunny-centric books, like The Tale of Peter Rabbit, or a title about springtime in general, like Planting A Rainbow, what if you’re in the market for something specific about the holiday itself?

While you may not be able to think of one off the top of your head, rest assured there are plenty out there to choose from. Classic children’s books like Curious George, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and The Berenstain Bears have all been adapted to create Easter stories celebrating egg dyeing, candy eating, and more. And aside from the beloved characters we all know, there are tons of Easter-specific books written just for the purpose of explaining the holiday or taking the Easter bunny on some sort of adventure.

So, whether you choose to buy a book in advance and read it together with your child leading up to Easter or you’re tucking a title into the back of their Easter basket for later, there’s no shortage of children’s Easter book options out there.

1 Peter Rabbit Does Easter 'The Great Big Easter Egg Hunt' by Beatrix Potter Third House Books $8.99 See On Third House Books Beatrix Potter’s The Tale of Peter Rabbit is one of the most famous children’s books ever, and in The Great Big Easter Egg Hunt, the world’s favorite bunny has to save Easter. Peter can’t wait for all the festivities to start, with tons of freshly picked vegetables to eat, homemade lemonade, and of course, Easter eggs for everyone! But then he knocks them all over and has to find them all before his loved ones are disappointed. Did you know Potter’s original story about Peter Rabbit was written just for one little boy? She sent a letter to Noel, while he was sick and stuck in bed. She told him the story of the mischievous rabbit, and later she had the book printed herself after six different publishers rejected it. Joke’s on them, huh?

2 A Colorful Easter Explainer 'Our Easter Adventure' by Emma Randall Pyramid Books $16.99 See On Pyramid Books If you need a book to explain all things Easter to your child, Our Easter Adventure will do just that. Follow this group of friends into the Easter Bunny’s hideaway, learn where he lives during the year, and how he makes Easter eggs for everyone to enjoy. The illustrations are full of brightly colored folk art and a diverse cast of children, both of which make this book all the more beautiful. Check out this glowing review from a parent on Amazon: “Lovely story and drawings. The adventure-like story made it very appealing to my little one. Because of the advent and movement, it gave room for interaction and conversation between us. I recommend it with joy.”

3 An Adorable Board Book 'Llama Llama Easter Egg' by Anna Dewdney The Lit. Bar $6.43 $6.99 See On The Lit. Bar If your little one already loves the Llama Llama series by Anna Dewdney, this Easter edition of Llama Llama Easter Egg is the perfect book to add to their Easter basket. Or, maybe it’s the first one of the collection they’ve read! In that case, maybe you can help them fall in love with a whole new series. In this story, the Easter bunny brings Llama Llama a basket full of goodies, complete with candy, eggs, and more! Because it’s a small board book, it’s easy for babies and toddlers to hold while they learn to turn pages with those perfectly chubby little hands of theirs.

4 A Bunny On A Mission 'The Easter Egg' by Jan Brett Kew & Willow Books $18.99 See On Kew & Willow Books Flora Bunny, Aunt Sassyfrass, and all the other rabbits make some impressive, beautiful Easter eggs. But if Hoppi can make the very best egg of all, he’ll be selected to assist the Easter bunny with this Easter morning deliveries in The Easter Egg by Jan Brett. As he tries to figure out how to make this egg the most stunning of the bunch, Hoppi takes a walk (hop?) through the forest one morning. He finds a blue robin’s egg that has fallen from the nest, and is determined to keep it safe and warm until it hatches. When the Easter bunny arrives to choose his assistant, he finds that Hoppi’s empty eggshell is the most beautiful of all because of the compassion it took to hatch the baby bird inside.

5 A Book That Encourages Building 'How to Catch the Easter Bunny' written by Adam Wallace, illustrated by Andy Elkerton Pyramid Books $10.99 See On Pyramid Books If you like crafting or doing projects with your kids, this book (and maybe the rest of the series) is perfect for your family. In How to Catch the Easter Bunny, your kids will learn all the tips and tricks for trapping that fast-hopping hare so they can finally catch a glimpse of him for themselves. Together, you can build STEAM-inspired traps and maybe even start a new holiday tradition you revisit each year. If your little ones love this book, the series also has instructionals on how to catch a leprechaun, a unicorn, a yeti, and many more mystical critters.

6 An Old Fave, But Make It Easter 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar's Easter Colors' by Eric Carle Third House Books $9.99 See On Third House Books You know him. You love him. That Very Hungry Caterpillar is just too darn relatable not to love as an adult, and brings back lots of memories from being a kid to boot. In this Easter twist on the classic children’s book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Easter Colors, follow along as the caterpillar crawls its way through a world of Easter colors, showing readers things like soft white lambs and bright yellow chicks. The simple text and illustrations make this a great option for teaching colors to young bookworms, so definitely opt for the board book format. That way, it can stand up to years of reading and rereading.

7 A Story About A Funny Bunny 'It's Not Easy Being a Bunny' written by Marilyn Sadler, illustrated by Roger Bollen Palabras Bilingual Bookstore $9.99 See On Palabras Bilingual Bookstore P.J. Funnybunny is sick and tired of being a rabbit in It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny. He’s tired of carrots. He’s tired of big ears. He just needs a change. So, he sets out to try and do life with all his other animal friends. What might it be like to be a bird? Or a bear? Perhaps being a pig is the most fun. By the end, he may just realize that being a bunny is the best fit for him. One mom on Amazon wrote this review: “I had this book as a kid and loved it. So I was excited to get it again for our daughter. It was an Easter gift and a big hit. She thinks it hilarious that a bunny tries to live with all these different animals. She will shout the animal out as we turn the page. She especially loves the part where PJ is covered in mud when he lives with the pigs. It also introduces a few animals that often get left out of story books like beavers and possums. All these year later, still a hit with kids!”

8 This Classic Title 'Happy Easter, Curious George' by H.A. Rey The Lit. Bar $9.19 $9.99 See On The Lit. Bar Curious George is one of those characters that you just have to share with your children at some point. This Easter story of his, Happy Easter, Curious George, is illustrated in the traditional charcoal and watercolor style of the original story, and of course, it includes George and his best friend, the man in the yellow hat. On Easter morning, the pair visits the park and George joins some children dyeing eggs, hiding them, and more. This adorable review makes it seem like this book will be a hit with the kids: “I purchased this book as an Easter gift for my five year old nephew who is really into Curious George. We read it several times the day I gave it to him. Nice story! My nephew really liked it because he wanted to take it home with him. If he doesn't like something, he wants to leave it at my house.”

9 Some Springtime Poems 'Easter, Here I Come!' written by D.J. Steinberg, illustrated by Emanuel Wiemans Kew & Willow Books $5.99 See On Kew & Willow Books Children’s stories are one thing, but how often do you get a chance to introduce your kids to a collection of poems written just for them? Easter, Here I Come! includes poems all about preparing a delicious Easter brunch, making a perfect Easter bonnet, and more seasonal pastimes for your little one to learn about. And rumor has it it comes with stickers, so, you know, that’s a slam dunk. As one reviewer writes, “Cute, short poems, recipe, activities and stickers, all with adorable, friendly looking characters that represent diversity! Love this little book! Very well drawn illustrations. Very colorful!”

10 A Book About The Easter Bunny Saving The World 'The Easter Bunny Invasion!' by Clifford James Hayes Third House Books $9.99 See On Third House Books This book, The Easter Bunny Invasion!, is best for parents and kids (ages 9 to 12) who like their books on the funny side. Here’s what one Amazon reviewer had to say: “The Easter Bunny, Mildred (what a name for an Easter Bunny) has a flying Egg where she and her helper bunnies make scrumptious chocolate eggs for Easter. One year, they finished early and she gave her helpers a bit of time off. But what they didn't know is that a sneaky fox got onboard and stole the egg ship. There Foxy (his name) changed everything and with the help of his crew, were going to make Easter eggs of a different flavor. You'll have to read the book to find out the how and what of what he's going to do and why Santa and his elves got involved.”

11 A Favorite With The Babies 'Pat the Bunny' by Dorothy Kunhardt The Lit. Bar $9.19 $9.99 See On The Lit. Bar Pat the Bunny has been one of the bestselling books for babies for quite some time (think 70 years), and for good reason! It’s all about interaction between parents, babies, and the book, and helps them learn simple words and phrases. Pages include things like “Pat the bunny,” “smell the flowers,” and “play peek-a-boo with Paul,” one of the characters inside. So, while it’s not directly related to Easter, it’s a great rabbit-themed read to share with your baby before they’re fully able to understand the concept of the holiday. If your little one really enjoys Pat the Bunny, you can purchase a box set of all three books in the series, which includes Pat the Cat and Pat the Puppy.

12 All About The Easter...Cat? 'Here Comes The Easter Cat' written by Deborah Underwood, illustrated by Claudia Rueda The Lit. Bar $16.99 See On The Lit. Bar Deborah Underwood’s protagonist cat actually has a whole series of holidays he takes over, from Valentine’s Day and Christmas to less official ones, like visits from the tooth fairy (or in this case, the tooth cat). The reader gets to be the narrator in this fun version of Here Comes the Easter Cat, questioning the cat as he tries to take over Easter from the (much more qualified) Easter bunny. As one parent writes on Amazon, “This is a favorite book in our family. I got it for my daughter when she was two, and she loved this story. Now, she’s reading it herself at age 6 and still enjoys it. We like that there are few words on each page, and it’s fun to keep turning the pages to see what’s next. We don’t get tired of the story, even though we’ve read it several times.”

13 Another Story About An Easter Goose 'Rechenka's Eggs' by Patricia Polacco Kew & Willow Books $18.99 See On Kew & Willow Books This book, Rechenka’s Eggs, reminds me of something my elementary school librarian would read to us on a class visit to the library, and honestly, maybe that means we should all read it to our kids, too! This story includes Easter eggs as they’re done in Ukraine, covered in vivid hues and the most intricate designs imaginable. The tale follows Old Babushka, who is known all over town for her amazing, hand-painted eggs. During her Easter prep, she fosters an injured goose who tips over her basket, destroying her eggs. The next morning, she finds her goose, Rechenka, has replaced them all.

14 A Little Critter Easter Edition 'Happy Easter, Little Critter' by Mercer Mayer Kew & Willow Books $3.99 See On Kew & Willow Books ‘90s babies who have become parents will remember Little Critter, and why not share this nostalgic series with your own children? Ideal for kids between 3 and 7 years old, this story, Happy Easter, Little Critter, depicts Little Critter doing all the Easter things: dyeing eggs, choosing an Easter basket, and nibbling on candies at every opportunity. One Amazon reviewer writes, “I love all the Little Critter books, they were a childhood favorite that I now share with my children. I bought this one for my daughter’s Easter basket and she loves it. The little mouse that is hiding on every page is just adorable.”

15 Easter With The Most Beloved Bears 'The Berenstain Bears and the Real Easter Eggs' by Stan & Jan Berenstain Third House Books $4.99 See On Third House Books The Berenstain Bears are some of the most beloved children’s book characters ever, so why not add their Easter story, The Berenstain Bears and the Real Easter Eggs, to your child’s home library? Sister Bear loves the holidays and everything about them, like the giant feast at Thanksgiving or the pile of presents at Christmas. And now, Easter is almost here, and it’s time to hunt eggs! But Mama Bear is focused on reminding her family what’s really important about the holiday. One Amazon reviewer explains: “The cubs experience what springtime is all about (new life and rebirth in the form of real bird's eggs hatching, flowers emerging, etc.”

16 One About Another Culture’s Traditions 'Sawdust Carpets' by Amelia Lau Carling Palabras Bilingual Bookstore $16.95 See On Palabras Bilingual Bookstore Guatemala has some of the most fantastic Easter celebrations in the world. Elaborate designs made of brightly colored sawdust line the streets and are spread about and destroyed as processions walk through carrying special statues and works of art. In this story, Sawdust Carpets, the Lau family travels to Antigua to spend Easter with their cousins. There, they help prepare a sawdust carpet. Readers will learn all about traditional Guatemalan and Chinese Easter traditions, as well as some of the religious differences between the ways they observe the holiday. Most importantly, this book focuses on celebrating and taking part in another culture’s customs.

17 A Beautifully Illustrated Coming-Of-Age Story 'The Country Bunny And The Little Gold Shoes' written by DuBose Heyward, illustrated by Marjorie Flack Pyramid Books $7.99 See On Pyramid Books Little Cottontail dreams of growing up to become the next Easter bunny, eventually earning the opportunity to deliver an extra special egg in The Country Bunny and the Little Gold Shoes. But as she grows up and her family grows too (to an overwhelming 21 children), she has to step back from her Easter bunny duties. That is, until an elder bunny sees how hard she works for her family, and gets her right back into the job where she belongs. If you’re a parent who just swoons over a fairy tale or classic story, these vintage illustrations from the original 1939 publication will give you all the warm-and-fuzzies.

18 The Story Of A Spectacular Hat 'Miz Fannie Mae's Fine New Easter Hat' written by Melissa Milich, illustrated by Yong Chen Amazon $12.66 See On Amazon This book, Miz Fannie Mae’s Fine New Easter Hat, is suited for kids in kindergarten through second grade. And because it was first published in 1997, the illustrations will definitely have a nostalgic feel for millennial moms and dads. Tandy and her dad head to the city to buy a special Easter hat for her mother to wear to church. They pick an expensive one with lace, flowers, fruit and a cluster of four small eggs on top. And when she wears it to church on Easter Sunday, a miracle happens: the eggs hatch. So, Tandy’s mom places her hat up high in a tree for a mother bird to nest with the eggs, and it becomes a home for the little family for years to come.