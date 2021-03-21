It’s safe to say Chip and Joanna Gaines like to keep busy. Between starring on their own TV network, running their own Magnolia empire, and renovating homes, the Fixer Upper stars also raising five adorable kids together. But of all their roles, it’s clear that Chip and Joanna Gaines’ kids are always their top priority.

In a new interview with Oprah Winfrey for her Super Soul conversations, Chip and Joanna revealed that they “bring the best to each other.” “I think as much as we cannot rely on each other to fill us up, that’s not our job, it’s to come together and partner together,” Joanna told Winfrey. “Then we’re the best for our children.”

“So it’s got to be in that priority, in our minds, in our heart and our home, that we’re healthy and whole so that our children, what trickles down to them, is health and wholeness as well,” the mom of five added.

Raising five kids between the ages of 2 and 16 while running a home renovation empire is not easy by any means, but Chip and Joanna somehow juggle it all. Get to know their biggest fans below.

Drake, 16

Drake is Chip and Joanna’s oldest and first child, who, Joanna revealed, was once her “little shop baby” who came to work with her every day. “One of the things I remember most about those early days of chasing dreams and being a new mom was all the wisdom, encouragement, and support that came from other moms who would come into the shop,” she wrote in a birthday post for Drake.

Drake got his driver’s permit last year, and was just 9 years old when the first episode of Fixer Upper premiered. He’s learned a lot about the TV industry since then. Joanna told People that Drake “loves the production side” of making shows and films, and even helped film Joanna’s cooking show amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Ella, 14

Chip and Joanna’s oldest daughter Ella might be following into her mom’s footsteps. Why? She is “very into design,” Joanna told People in 2020. “She’s always rearranging her room.”

Ella can sometimes be seen helping her mom out with simple tasks during episodes of Fixer Upper, and will likely run her own empire one day, just like her mom. “Right now she wants to cook, be a lead designer, and have a doughnut truck,” Joanna told People in 2019.

Duke, 12

Duke is Chip and Joanna’s voracious reader who is also very adventurous, and “customer service oriented,” according to Joanna. “I can see him being a businessman,” Joanna told People in April 2020.

At 12 years old, Chip and Joanna’s middle child also has a big sense of humor and loves baseball.

Emmie, 11

Emmie, the youngest Gaines girl, has been described by Joanna as a “free spirit” who also has a tough side to her (blame her older brothers). According to Joanna, she also has her father’s sense of humor.

“Emmie, she reminds me a lot of me [when it comes to] the garden and cooking,” Joanna told People. “I think that’s where we both connect the most together.” Emmie recently leant her voice to narrate her mom’s audiobook for her new release, The World Needs Who You Were Meant To Be, and has even perfected her own cookie recipe.

Crew, 2

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ youngest son Crew, who they welcomed in 2018, is the couple’s newest addition and such an adorable toddler. He accompanies them everywhere — from their work sites to grabbing eggs from the chicken coop, to helping his mom cook.

Joanna has said that being a mom to Crew keeps her young, telling People that she now sees the world “like Crew sees it.” “When your kids get older, you start adjusting the way you parent,” she explained. “But when you have a toddler, it’s so different. You almost have to see the world in the way that they do.”