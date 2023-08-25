Chris Pratt’s two daughters are establishing a very different dynamic with their dad than their older brother Jack has enjoyed. For instance, Pratt insists that Jack has never covered him with sparkles or painted his nails in a manner best described as haphazard. And while he is pretending it’s a real chore for him, we all know different. As evidenced by his latest Instagram post, he clearly loves it.

Pratt’s two daughters with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 3-year-old Lyla Maria and 1-year-old Eloise Christina, recently enjoyed a little daddy-daughter time together. Really enjoyed it, by the looks of things. The Jurassic World actor, who is also dad to 11-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the results of his play time with his daughters. Multicolored gems stuck to his forehead in one photo and pearl-type beads stuck to his face in another along with light blue painted fingernails. The dad of three shared the photos along with the caption, “All I have to say is… Jack would never do this to me.”

It sounds as though everyone is learning their roles in the Pratt household, and the actor’s daughters’ roles are currently in the realm of budding beauticians. We respect it.

Pratt did enjoy a somewhat different afternoon with Jack recently when the two went to a Los Angeles Dodgers game together and clearly had a blast. The proud dad shared a carousel of photos from his day with his son, with Jack’s face hidden of course, along with the caption, “What a day! Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement! Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday’s first pitch for faith and family day, what an honor! Let’s go Dodgers!”

Pratt has clearly been loving his time as a dad, so much so that he recently advised people who were considering parenthood to “rush” into it and have kids as soon as possible. “People say all the time, ‘Don’t rush to have kids.’ I personally disagree,” Pratt told Men’s Journal in June. “Rush. Have them. Of course, make sure you find a great partner, but don’t wait.”

He just wants everyone to enjoy being bedazzled by daughters and eat Dodger dogs with sons as soon as possible like him.