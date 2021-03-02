Chrissy Teigen Shared A Book She's Reading To Luna & Miles To Help Understand Loss

In the months since she and husband John Legend announced the heartbreaking news that they lost their son Jack at 20 weeks gestation, Chrissy Teigen has been candid about her grief and how she's been coping during this incredibly difficult time. But she's also opened up about how she's helping her family's youngest members process it all. For instance, Teigen shared a book she got for her kids to help them understand grief.

Months after Teigen and Legend revealed that they were expecting their third child together, a son they would name Jack, the couple shared devastating news. On Oct. 1, Teigen was taken to the hospital for excessive bleeding and days later suffered the loss of baby Jack. Since then, Teigen has been open about her journey to come to terms with that loss, writing an essay for Medium last year detailing, as she put it, "what happened."

Of course, Teigen continues to struggle to this day. Beyond her own grief, though, Teigen has also been focused on helping her kids get through the loss of the baby brother they were expecting. On her Instagram Story, Teigen shared a picture of the book Mommy Says I Have A Brother by Stephany Resendes with a handwritten note addressed to "Sweet baby Jack's family."

Chrissy Teigen shared a book about helping kids deal with loss. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The book was written to help children going through a similar situation to Teigen and Legend's children, 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles: what to do when they were expecting a little sibling and suddenly the baby is no longer coming. Mommy Says I'm Going To Have A Brother was "designed to open up a conversation with your children about a sibling they may or may not have met, making it easier for them to ask questions and learn about a special person that is no longer here with them," according to the Amazon description, making it easier for them to ask questions about what happened to their sibling or talk about their own feelings. Published last October, the book has a 5-star rating on Amazon.

Teigen's openness with her children about the family's loss has been well-documented, whether she is making origami with daughter Luna in memory of baby Jack or allowing Luna to chat with a little box of Jack's ashes in a way that clearly feels right to the little girl.

Talking about grief with kids is always the better option. And if Mommy Says I'm Going To Have A Brother helped Chrissy Teigen have a discussion with her kids about pregnancy loss, hopefully it will help many others as well.