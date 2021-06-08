Chrissy Teigen Is Back On Instagram With Some Serious Luna Cuteness

The internet has been Chrissy Teigen-less for nearly a month now. The Cravings cookbook author and social media influencer has been laying low since early May, but now she is back. Sort of. A little. Teigen popped up in a photo with daughter Luna on husband John Legend’s Instagram feed, because no matter what else might be going on in her life she is a mom. And moms show up for their kids even if they’re going through a rough patch in their own lives.

Teigen and Legend joined 5-year-old daughter Luna to cheer her on at her very first dance recital, the EGOT-winner explained on Instagram. The proud little girl wore a sparkly red body suit and matching tutu in one photo and the next featured her cuddled in her mom’s arms with grandmother Vilailuck “Pepper” Thai in the background smiling. Legend captioned the photo, “So proud of our little dancer!” and fans flooded his post with lovely comments. Not just in support of Luna, but also Teigen. “We miss you Chrissy” wrote on follower, while another added, “Chrissy, I know you must be struggling... I don’t know if you’ll even read this... but stay positive, stay humble, and never give up. You’re loved and you’re forgiven.”

Chrissy Teigen made a comeback on social media.

Teigen initially backed away from Twitter and Instagram after Courtney Stodden, a model and media personality, spoke to The Daily Beast about being bullied a decade earlier by the mom of two. In 2011 Stodden was just 16 years old and in the spotlight for their marriage to 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson when Teigen reportedly harassed them online. Teigen apologized in a tweet after the fact, writing, “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls**t in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!”

Whether or not Teigen returns to social media with any kind of regularity remains to be seen. Although she does seem to struggle with staying away. She did quit Twitter earlier this year, after all, only to return weeks later. So time will tell.

But for now, Teigen’s fans were happy to see her. And certainly her daughter Luna probably appreciated the cheering section.