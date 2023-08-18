Chrissy Teigen Shares Mammogram Reminder With Topless Selfie From The Doctor's Office

Chrissy Teigen snapped a topless photo of herself to deliver an important reminder: don’t forget to schedule your mammogram. In a new Instagram post, the Cravings cookbook author posted a photo of herself right from the doctor’s office where she got a routine mammogram and breast ultrasound.

“mammogram/boob ultrasound reminder!” Teigen captioned the photo, going on to add a few hilarious perks that come with the examination. “when else do you get to see your boob as a one inch steak!? ultrasound also comes with free titty lotion good for the entire day!!”

A mammogram takes an x-ray pictures of the breast to check for breast cancer in women who have no signs of the disease and in those who exhibit symptoms like lumps or nipple discharge, according to the National Cancer Institute. A breast ultrasound, or sonogram, is another type of imaging test that uses sound waves for a more in-depth look at the breast. Johns Hopkins Medicine notes that this type of test is “often used when a change has been seen on a mammogram or when a change is felt, but does not show up on a mammogram.”

Teigen, 37, clarified in the comments that she “had both ultrasound and mammogram” done.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women should begin annual breast cancer screenings at 40 years old. From 45 to 54 years of age, women should get a mammogram every year. Previously, it was recommended that women begin getting yearly mammograms at 50 years old, but the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force updated the guidance in May of this year as the rate of breast cancer diagnoses in younger women has risen. “We don’t really know why there has been an increase in breast cancer among women in their 40s,” Dr. Carol Mangione, immediate past chair of the task force, told The New York Times at the time of the update. “But when more people in a certain age group are getting a condition, then screening of that group is going to be more impactful.”

This isn’t the first time Teigen has her used her platform to encourage her followers to schedule their routine health screenings. In July 2020, she posted a photo of herself in a medical gown with a PSA to schedule a Pap smear, which is a test that looks for abnormal cells on the cervix that could be cancerous. “don’t forget to keep up with your paps and have your boobs touched even though the world is ending!!” she captioned the photo.

Also in 2020, Teigen, who shares her four children with husband John Legend, had her breast implants removed and has continued to be candid about her health in the years since. In July of this year, she shared that she’d gotten her first colonoscopy. If anything, take Teigen’s advice to get in touch with your doctor and, if recommended, get those screenings scheduled.