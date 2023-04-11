Chrissy Teigen Gracefully Responds To Judgy Comment About Esti’s Baby Carrier

For celebrity moms like Chrissy Teigen, there is one major drawback to being so visible on social media. The comments from people who criticize the way she parents under the guise of faux concern. People who pretend to be oh so worried that, for instance, John Legend might be carrying the couple’s 3-month-old daughter Esti Maxine in her baby carrier the wrong way and feel the need to comment. Don’t worry, though, Teigen responded to that comment about her daughter’s baby carrier, even though she didn’t owe anyone an explanation. As she’s had to do so many times in the past.

Teigen and Legend recently took their three children, including 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles, on a trip to Venice, Italy. While sharing photos on Instagram of their happy wander around the ancient city, Teigen included several of husband wearing their little girl on his chest. That prompted, as captured by People, one follower to tag someone else on Instagram with the message: “can u please give them some advices? How to wear the carrier right?”

“‘Right’ is how she is comfortable,” Teigen quickly responded. “She doesn’t like to be high and tight and likes to look around and see her daddy. She is safe and happy.”

The mom of three has had more than her fair share of comments from critics over the choices she makes with her kids over the years, from people acting all concerned that her daughter Luna was painting her toenails to those who had words for her breastfeeding photo with son Miles when he was a baby, it seemingly never ends.

To Teigen’s credit, she almost always responds with humor and grace in these situations. And certainly her youngest daughter Esti survived her treacherous walk through the streets of Venice strapped to her father’s chest. She was even seen in a follow-up post sleeping against her mother’s chest...

Although this time she was strapped in high and tight. Which should give those terribly concerned citizens a moment of relief from their worry over a happy baby being raised by parents they don’t know and have never met.