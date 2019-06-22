Chrissy Teigen and her 3-year-old daughter Luna are all about bonding however they might see fit. Dressing up as Disney princesses and dancing around the house? Why not. Cooking together? Of course. Manicures and pedicures? Sure, go ahead and sprinkle some of that goodness into the mix. While pretty much everyone who has access to the internet loves getting updates on their fun mommy/daughter times, there's always one. Always someone who has to ruin the party, but fortunately Teigen is well-versed in turning that beat around. Chrissy Teigen had no time for a critic who came for her about painting Luna's toenails, and of course her response was almost worth having to read some troll's judgmental foolishness.

Luna is the oldest child of the Lip Sync Battle host and her husband, "Preach" singer and EGOT-winner John Legend. The couple also share 1-year-old son Miles Legend, and while both parents have pretty great social media feeds about loads of cool stuff, it's their posts about their kids that are basically the best. On Friday Teigen shared a seemingly innocuous post about the therapeutic benefits she gets from painting Luna's toenails. As she wrote on Twitter, "Doing her nails is my knitting. Kids toes kill me!" The mom and daughter were curled up on the sofa watching Sesame Street, Luna's cute little toes freshly painted... what could be wrong with that, right?

While most of the responses on Twitter were basically "Aww!," there was one social media user who was weirdly upset about it. Twitter user @brendakae42 wrote:

Applying poisonous chemicals directly onto a child’s body can not be good . Whatever poisons are in polish are absorbed through the nail and directly into their body.

First of all, it's a little presumptuous to assume that Teigen has used super poisonous nail polish on her child. There are plenty of non-toxic nail polish brands out there for kids if anyone is concerned about the issue of of toxins being absorbed through the nail like Piggy Paint and others. But if you thought Teigen was going to justify herself in any way to this Twitter troll, you don't know the Cravings: Hungry For More author very well.

Teigen responded:

well I actually had her drink it so joke's on you

And everyone who wasn't Brenda the angry Tweeter just loved it, of course.

It feels worth noting that little Luna has long been a fan of painting nails and yet continues to survive. For instance, in April her mom shared a video of Luna painting the nails of a little robotic hand with fake nails like a total boss. Also I can't tell you how deeply depressed I am that such a thing did not exist when I was a child.

Chrissy Teigen has arguably one of the most highly visible social media profiles in the United States, so it stands to reason that she would know how to shrug off irritating posts from trolls by now.

But here is what's so great about her; instead of shrugging and turning the other cheek, every once in a while she indulges in a cutting response to make the rest of us laugh.

My gratitude knows no bounds.