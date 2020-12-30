Chrissy Teigen Shares She's Been Sober For A Month Now

It almost seems trite at this point to say that 2020 has been a rough year, but that's our reality. So as the year comes to a close, some people are celebrating with a little wine, a little champagne, whatever. Some are moving into 2021 on a different path. In a recent exchange with a fan on Instagram, Chrissy Teigen revealed she's been sober for four weeks after a year marked by great loss.

The Cravings cookbook author shared a lighthearted video on Instagram on Tuesday where she comes into a room in her bathing suit, happily dancing and singing, "Good morning!" One of her 33 million followers wrote in the comments about her exuberant enthusiasm, "I need whatever drugs you're on!," to which Teigen replied, "4 weeks sober."

This means that Teigen, mom to 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles with husband John Legend, got through the holidays sober and is perhaps planning on ringing in 2021 sober as well.

After going through a devastating pregnancy loss in October with her third child, a little boy she and husband John Legend had named Jack, it is a real act of strength to choose this time and this moment to become sober. And it's not her first time, either.

Back in 2017, Teigen opened up about her struggles with sobriety, telling Cosmopolitan that she felt she had been drinking a bit too much and decided to give it a rest when she and her family went on vacation in Bali. "I knew in my heart it wasn't right," she said. "It makes you very short with people. People think it's cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there's more to it. I've never once been like, 'I'm sure glad I had that boozy brunch!'"

Teigen's decision to reveal her own sobriety has triggered an outpouring of support from her followers, with people sharing messages like, "Congratulations! That’s amazing! It shows! God Bless You!" and even sharing their own struggles, with comments like, "I’m trying to either quit or find self control. Thank you for sharing."

It's no easy feat to walk away from drinking alcohol, perhaps especially with the added pressure of living through a pandemic and suffering a loss as Teigen has done this year. She deserves all of the support and encouragement coming her way.