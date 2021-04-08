Chrissy Teigen's Video Of Luna & Miles Is Peak Sibling Cuteness

There’s nothing like a manicure from a professional, right? Chrissy Teigen shared a video of Luna painting Miles’ nails on Instagram, and it’s just great to see the 4-year-old branching out with her budding manicurist skills. She has been a fan of painting nails for such a long time, why shouldn’t 2-year-old Miles reap the rewards of all her practice? Especially when he is so willing to do a bit of a comedy routine while she’s at it.

The Cravings cookbook author shared the sweet moment between her two kids on Thursday, when Luna was hard at work painting Miles’ nails. And I mean really hard at work. She didn’t look up from her job once, instead staying laser focused on the task at hand. Luna has a long history of enjoying a little nail varnish, whether she’s getting her nails painted or is giving someone else a manicure. So even though she is just four years old, she is clearly the consummate professional.

No matter how her brother tries to distract her by saying funny things like “You know what? Chicken butt!” She does not break her stride. Even when Teigen herself laughs and Miles says, “What’s so funny?,” Luna will not be swayed.

What a gem.

Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna was painting her brother’s nails.

Teigen’s social media followers loved the sweet moment between brother and sister, with one noting that Luna’s deadpan reaction might have been the absolute best: “Love that Luna doesn’t laugh.” Another person couldn’t get over Miles’ sweet voice, “His voice is the cutesttt! And your laugh is so contagious!”

Luna has long been a fan of painting nails, and it makes sense that she would be so focused on getting it right as her mom told People she tends to be a “perfectionist” most of the time, “She is a bit of a perfectionist, which I didn’t know I was until the past few years. I’m trying to tell her that not everything — it’s funny because when I talk to her, I’m actually talking to myself too — not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don’t be so hard on yourself. And that’s me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff.”

As for Miles, Teigen told People that she and husband John Legend are encouraging him to keep being the sweet, sensitive boy he natural seems to be.

So this little nail painting moment between the siblings suits them down to the ground.