There are undoubtedly plenty of people in this world who would be overjoyed to be treated to a “kiss sandwich” from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. It’s just that their baby boy Wren is really not one of them. And he truly does not have any problem at all making his feelings known with his shockingly expressive face. Even his luxurious baby hair looked annoyed.

The couple’s youngest son Wren, who was born in June via surrogate five months after big sister Esti, was recently treated to a sweet double kiss from his parents. At the very same time, each parent taking one of his irresistible cheeks and planting a good one on him. This is apparently known as a “kiss sandwich,” something the parents have tried out on their other children including 7-year-old daughter Luna and 5-year-old son Miles. They keep trying it out and it never really seems to pan out for them.

“Some like it more than others. (I think? I have yet to find them)” Teigen explained in the caption of her Instagram video of the adorable moment. In the video, Teigen and Legend both audibly kiss Wren as he stares at the camera like, “Why? What did I do?”

Also it’s worth noting that Wren looks very dapper in a short-sleeved white button-down shirt, presumably linen, and a pair of blue shorts.

In case anyone was wondering how Wren felt about this kiss sandwich, Teigen’s next photo of her baby boy tells the whole story. He’ll pass on that particular kind of sandwich moving forward, thank you. All of that jostling could potentially mess up his hair and I can already tell he is not about having his hair messed up.

Chrissy Teigen’s baby boy Wren is not about those kiss sandwiches. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Wren’s less than enthusiastic reaction has prompted some spot-on comments from Teigen’s followers. “He said, ‘This is not what I ordered,’” one fan commented. “The utter disgust,” wrote another. One more said, “The look of disapproval on his face is everything!”

Earlier this year, Wren’s sister Esti was subjected, I mean treated, to a kiss sandwich herself. She looked just about as impressed by this show of affection as her little brother in a video shared by Teigen in February, even making a little sound of protest at the end. And yet, these adoring parents persist.

Because they’ll do just about anything to make sure their four kids know they’re loved. Even if it means they’re driving them up the wall.