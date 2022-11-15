Christina Applegate Has Wanted A Walk Of Fame Star Since She Was 5 & Finally Got Hers

Christina Applegate has been working as an actress ever since she was a baby and was featured in a commercial for Playtex baby bottles at just 3 months old. Since then, she’s been in the public eye for much of her life, perhaps most notably rising to fame as Kelly Bundy in the ‘80s sitcom Married... With Children. Her career has been impressive, but her personal life and the way she has dealt with several devastating health challenges. Not to mention the relationships she has maintained through the years. All of which came together for an emotional day for Applegate when she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Applegate arrived at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, which a presenter called “Christina Applegate Day,” walking barefoot and with a cane. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis last year, and as she explained in a tweet about the moment, “Barefoot. For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance. So today I was me. Barefoot.” She had plenty of people on hand to support her as she walked, however, including her Dead To Me co-star Linda Cardellini and her two former Married... With Children co-stars, Katey Sagal and Danny Faustino (who played her mother and brother respectively).

As Sagal stood behind Applegate to make sure she had physical support, the actress delivered an emotional speech about her life on and off screen.

The Anchorman actress talked about being a little girl, seeing the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and thinking, “‘Who are these people? What are these things? Did they do something right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one. I effing want one.’ And I was 5 years old, so this day means more to me than you can possibly imagine.”

She went on to thank her “family” Sagal and Faustino, telling them, “You are my everything. I love that I started with you two and ended with you two.”

And finally, Applegate gave her 11-year-old daughter Sadie, who she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble, the biggest shout out of all. “The most important person in this world is my daughter,” she said. “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting, and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school. You are my everything. Thank you for standing beside me through all of this.”

As for her MS diagnosis, she kept it brief. “Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Did you not notice? I'm not wearing shoes! Anywho, you're supposed to laugh at that.”

Christina Applegate’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was clearly a real moment for her. And just so incredibly well-deserved.