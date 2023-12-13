Movies
It’s time to add new classics to your annual watch list.
Holidays with little kids are amazing. They’re so full of joy and wonder, and they want to participate in all the holiday traditions, from baking cookies to decorating the tree to watching sweet family Christmas movies. Tweens? That can be a little challenging. They still want to get into the holiday spirit, but family traditions are now competing with friends, schoolwork, cell phones, and of course, desperately trying to be cool. They may not be too interested in cartoons and claymation reindeer at this point. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite holiday movies to watch with tweens, because it’s time to start some new annual traditions.
Honestly, we’re not badmouthing our tweens. Tweens are great! They’re smart and funny and full of new ideas. But it can be hard. There are so many things we loved about them when they were littler, and watching that transition can be tough on parents and family members. But honestly, if you can reframe this period of change as providing new opportunities for bonding and fun, well, the work is half done. And it is exciting! There are so many holiday movies, especially comedies, that aren’t exactly appropriate for our little ones that we can thoroughly enjoy with our 9 to 12-year-olds.
Happy watching!