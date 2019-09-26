Kids' Entertainment
20 Classic Kids' Shows On Hulu To Take You On A Walk Down Memory Lane
And they all pair well with Dunkaroos and an ice cold Yoohoo!
The time has officially come for all that you loved as a legitimate '90s kid to be considered "classic." Yes, knowing that everything we grew up with is now dated is a bit hard to accept, but if you have kids, you can at least introduce them to all of the great TV shows and movies of yesteryear. And there are plenty of classic kids' shows on Hulu right now to help you do just that.
Nothing makes you feel old like having kids who look at you like you have two heads if you mention a show called Pinky and the Brain. There are even some things you might have loved from the early '00s which are now considered way past their prime. It’s a dark time for some of us.
Once you’re done dwelling on the fact that though you might be an *old* millennial, you can take advantage of reliving your youth with all of the kids’ cartoons and TV shows from the '90s and early '00s which are available on Hulu right now. So without further delay, these are all of the best classic kids’ TV shows on Hulu right now.