20 Classic Kids' Shows On Hulu To Take You On A Walk Down Memory Lane

The time has officially come for all that you loved as a legitimate '90s kid to be considered "classic." Yes, knowing that everything we grew up with is now dated is a bit hard to accept, but if you have kids, you can at least introduce them to all of the great TV shows and movies of yesteryear. And there are plenty of classic kids' shows on Hulu right now to help you do just that.

Nothing makes you feel old like having kids who look at you like you have two heads if you mention a show called Pinky and the Brain. There are even some things you might have loved from the early '00s which are now considered way past their prime. It’s a dark time for some of us.

Once you’re done dwelling on the fact that though you might be an *old* millennial, you can take advantage of reliving your youth with all of the kids’ cartoons and TV shows from the '90s and early '00s which are available on Hulu right now. So without further delay, these are all of the best classic kids’ TV shows on Hulu right now.

Animaniacs WB Kids/YouTube Animaniacs is one of those classic cartoons you can appreciate more now, as an adult. It’s a variety cartoon full of pop culture references and adult humor that likely went over your head as a kid. But now when you watch it, you’ll be able to get every little reference and wise crack. If you watch it now, try not to be shocked when you realize all of the adult jokes you missed before. The series, which aired from 1993 through 1998 is full of references that will take you straight to the ‘90s. Watch five seasons of Animaniacs, rated TV-Y.

Steven Spielberg Presents: Tiny Toon Adventures Cartoonito/YouTube Instead of featuring the classic Bugs Bunny character at its forefront, Tiny Toon Adventures follows a younger generation of cartoon characters as they learn all about comedy at Acme Acres Looniversity. They’re not like regular cartoon characters — they’re cool cartoon characters. Like Animianiacs, this animated series, which first aired in 1990, is filled with super smart references and parodies that only adults will be able to get now and appreciate. Just try your hardest not to laugh or fall in love with the show. Watch three seasons of Tiny Toon Adventures, rated TV-G.

Rugrats Nickelodeon/YouTube Whether or not you loved the movie and spin-off series inspired by the original, Rugrats is a timeless Nickelodeon treasure. It has talking babies, clueless parents, and a psychiatrist whose name allowed you to say the "s-word" when you were a kid. And just when you thought you could not love that enough, it puts the babies on epic adventures that made you so envious as a little kid. Now, as an adult, you might get a little annoyed by their antics, but this show is seriously so cute. Good thing there are nine seasons of Rugrats streaming on Hulu. Watch nine seasons of Rugrats, rated TV-Y.

Sabrina: The Teenage Witch Viacom/YouTube I love the Netflix reinterpretation of Sabrina on its own, but I will always have a special place in my heart for Melissa Joan Hart and the way she brought the quirky teenage witch to life in the TGIF series, which first aired on the WB and later, ABC, in the late 1990’s. Watch as Sabrina navigates the complicated life of being a teenage girl, who just so happens to have a talking cat and magical powers. Melissa Joan Hart is a powerhouse on screen and watching at least one episode of this show will make you feel like you’re back at your parents house in the ‘90s. Watch seven seasons of Sabrina: the Teenage Witch, rated TV-G.

Pinky & the Brain CartoonIntro/YouTube The Brain and his dim-witted sidekick, Pinky, originated on Animaniacs, but got their own super fun animated show in 1995. Each episode focuses on their failed attempts at taking over the world, despite being caged lab rats. Totally believable, right? Since “one is a genius, the others insane” the two lab rats get into some pretty interesting adventures while they attempt to take over the world. This series is good for some very quick laughs that will take you back to watching cartoons while sitting on the floor of your parents’ living room. Watch three seasons of Pinky & the Brain, rated TV-Y7.

Hey Arnold! NickRewind/YouTube There have been rumors and hopeful social media posts for years about a potential Hey Arnold! live action movie. But in case that never happens, Hulu has the original animated series for you to watch on repeat. You might even find yourself understanding Helga a little better as an adult. Maybe. While Helga might be a little harsh to her football headed crush, Arnold, this show has a ton of depth for being a show catered to kids. Arnold is an orphan who lives with his grandparents and pet pig in a boarding house in a big city, inhabited by quirky, fun, and creative people. If you’ve ever spent time in a city, you’ll see it reflected in Hey Arnold!. Watch seven seasons of Hey Arnold!, rated TV-Y.

Drake & Josh DanWarp/YouTube Before Josh Peck became a Vine and YouTube personality and lost touch with his on-screen step-brother, played by Drake Bell, they were the TV duo you never knew you needed. Although their schemes were often thwarted by their younger sister, Megan, played by the hilarious Miranda Cosgrove, they were like the new Cory and Shawn from Boy Meets World. Watch as the uptight Josh gets taken on an adventure by his cooler step-brother, Drake, who is always up to something. They just have to watch out for Megan! Watch to get nostalgic for Nickelodeon in the early ‘00s. Watch four seasons of Drake & Josh, rated TV-Y7.

Dragon Ball Menelamdir/YouTube Anime was on the rise in the '80s and '90s and American television took advantage of that with Dragon Ball. It was part of a multi-faceted franchise which kids of varying ages found themselves obsessed with. Me, not so much, but I remember tons of kids in school wearing backpacks with the show’s logo slapped on them. In case you’re clueless like me, Dragon Ball is about Goku — a boy who spends his days hunting and eating. But when he meets Bulma, they set out to find seven magic dragon balls and make a wish that will change their lives forever. Watch five seasons of Dragon Ball, rated TV-14.

The Powerpuff Girls Cartoon Network/YouTube Although the idea of ass-kicking crime-fighting little girls is as timely as you can get, The Powerpuff Girls is still fairly dated. It doesn't mean you can't introduce your kids to these superheroes as soon as possible, though. And that is exactly what you should do, since six seasons of The Powerpuff Girls is streaming on Hulu right now. You can’t tell me that The Powerpuff Girls, aren’t the sweetest superheroes around. Whether they’re fighting crime, going to school, or saving the world before bedtime, the Powerpuff Girls are the kind of superheroes that young girls need. Watch six seasons of The Powerpuff Girls, rated TV-Y7.

Full House FullHouseForever/YouTube Danny Tanner is a widow father raising three girls in the super cool city of San Francisco. With the help of his live-in brother-in-law, bad boy musician Jesse, and goofy best friend, Joey, Danny is able to raise his three young kids while teaching them important life lessons, peppered in between plenty of laughs shared by all. All eight seasons of Full House are streaming on Hulu, and you will want to watch it ASAP. While some things about it may be dated, Full House is just one of those shows that will immediately bring you back to your childhood. Watch eight seasons of Full House, rated TV-G.

Saved by the Bell SavedbytheBell/YouTube Meet six students and best friends who attend Bayside High School in Southern California. Although the fashion, technology, and story lines in this iconic sitcom from the late ‘90s might be very dated, Saved by the Bell is a relic of its time. You won’t find colors, clothes, and phones like this on TV anymore, but you will be able to find it on Hulu, where Saved by the Bell is streaming right now. I challenge you not to fall in love with AC Slater or Zack Morris just like you did when you were a kid. Watch five seasons of Saved by the Bell, rated TV-PG.

7th Heaven CBS/YouTube Throw it back to 1996 with 7th Heaven, the family drama which first aired on the WB in the late ‘90s. 7th Heaven focuses on Eric Camden, a reverend and father to seven children who navigates his important job and marriage with his wife, all while raising their children of all ages. If you’re looking to watch a super wholesome show that you might have missed when you were a kid, 7th Heaven is the show for you. I mean, you have to be a little curious why 7th Heaven is one of the longest running family dramas of all time. Watch 11 seasons of 7th Heaven, rated TV-G.

Family Matters Big Daddy/YouTube Carl Winslow is a policeman with a very stressful job. And when he gets home from work, he still has to deal with his wife, his kids, his mom, his sister-in-law, and his quirky kid neighbor, Urkel. Urkel is part kid genius, part annoying kid, who brings together the Winslow family in an unexpected and fun way. If you’re a fan of classic sitcom from the early 90’s that reminds you of coming home from school and eating after school snacks, then Family Matters is the show for you. It will seriously take you back. Watch nine seasons of Family Matters, rated TV-G.

Doogie Howser, M.D. Hub Network/YouTube A baby faced Neil Patrick Harris stars as Doogie Howser, a 16-year-old doctor who finished medical school at just the age of 14. While Dr. Howser might be saving lives in the day time, he also struggles with normal teenage problems, like struggling with the ability to fit in, learning to drive, and dealing with crushes on girls for the first time. Sure, a teenage doctor sounds like a bit of a stretch, but the nostalgia for this series, which first aired in 1989, is too real. Watch Doogie Howser, M.D. if you’re a huge Neil Patrick Harris fan and are obsessed with Grey’s Anatomy. Watch four seasons of Doogie Howser, M.D., rated TV-PG.

The Brady Bunch bradybunchfan1/YouTube OK, so The Brady Bunch might be a show from our parents’ childhood. But if you’re anything like me, you spent hours in the ‘90s glued to TV Land and Nick at Night watching reruns of The Brady Bunch. OK, maybe it was just me. Watch as single mother, Carol, moves into her new husband’s house alongside her three young daughters. The only problem? He has three boys of his own. Together, this blended bunch must learn how to navigate having twice as many siblings and all of the unique challenges that come with a second marriage. The episodes are 30 minutes long, which makes for a quick watch. Watch five seasons of The Brady Bunch, rated TV-PG.

Step by Step Warner Archive/YouTube Like the Brady Bunch, Step by Step is about two single parents who fall in love and move in together along with their six kids who never seem to see eye-to-eye. This super wholesome sitcom from 1991 is the kind of show that was made to watch after school alongside a Hot Pocket and Dunkaroos. Seriously, watch one episode of Step by Step, and you will start craving all of your favorite after school foods. Plus, you get to see the origins of Urkel from Family Matters, which is so much fun. Watch seven seasons of Step by Step, rated TV-G.

Curious George kidscartoonsofficial/YouTube So Curious George might be a show from the early 2000’s, but it’s one of those animated classics that never goes out of style, no matter how young or old you are. Based on the best selling children’s series, Curious George focuses on the colorful monkey who is always up to explore his neighborhood and the world with his favorite companions. Plus, he is meant to inspire kids to explore math, science, and the world around them, which means the show is educational, too. Watch nine seasons of Curious George, rated TV-Y.

Pinky, Elmyra, and the Brain DangerousVHS2/YouTube Can’t get enough of Pinky & the Brain? Then you’ll love Pinky, Elmyra, and the Brain, an animated show from 1998 about the lab rats determined to take over the world. But this time, they have a friend named Elmyra, an enthusiastic tot who they live with, that sometimes throws a wrench in their plans. You just have to see the plans that they come up with in each super fun and short episode of Pinky, Ekmyra, and the Brain. Watch the first season of Pinky, Elmyra, and the Brain, rated TV-Y7.

Ben 10 Ben10/YouTube In this super inventive animated series from 2005, Ben Tennyson is a 10-year-old boy who finds out that a mysterious and magical device can turn him into a number of different aliens, each with their own unique ability to do some pretty cool things. Equipped with his newfound powers, it’s up to Ben and his family members to stop the evildoers in his town. But when he isn’t saving the day, Ben is also getting into some serious mischief of his own. While you might not have grown up with this series, there is a very good chance that you could have caught it while channel surfing on TV in the early ‘00s. And since it’s more than 15 years old, the show is practically a classic. Watch four seasons of Ben 10, rated TV-Y7.