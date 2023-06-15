Emphatically child-free Seth Rogen has produced a horror movie that will haunt parents for years and years to come, and it’s tough to know how to feel about that. All I can tell you is that Cobweb starring Lizzy Caplan is going to terrify everyone, judging by the trailer alone. But probably and especially parents. Here’s what you need to know about Cobweb.

Mom and dad are acting weird in Cobweb.

An 8-year-old boy named Peter (Woody Norman) keeps hearing this sinister knocking behind the walls of his house. His mom Carol (Lizzy Caplan) and dad Mark (Antony Starr from The Boys) reassure him that he’s just having nightmares, something we’ve all done with our kids. But there’s something extra creepy about his parents. It’s almost as though they are keeping a secret from him. He reaches out to his teacher Miss Devine (Cleopatra Coleman) for help, and a trailer for the film sees her doing her best to try to figure out what’s really going on. But what is a kid to do when the scariest thing in his house is actually... his own parents?

The Cobweb trailer is terrifying.

The trailer for Cobweb sees Peter getting increasingly frightened not just by the knocking going on behind his admittedly old-fashioned wallpaper, but by his parents’ refusal to believe him. His mother Carol comforts him without any expression on her face at all, his father Mark continuously just tells him to stop having nightmares like that’s a thing anyone can control. They both start to behave increasingly more terrifying, up to the point where Carol leaps at her son with demon eyes. No one wants that.

Cobweb the movie is loosely based on a gothic short story by Edgar Allen Poe.

The film takes its inspiration from Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart, which tells the story of a paranoid man driven to insanity by a constant noise coming from under the floorboards of his home. Now it’s a child instead of a man, and honestly he doesn’t seem paranoid so much as exactly right about his parents.

When does Cobweb premiere?

Directed by Samuel Bodin, Cobweb premieres on July 21. It will premiere exclusively in theaters where you can’t hide behind your couch pillows or hit pause when it all gets to be too much.

What is Cobweb rated?

Cobweb has not yet been rated, but I think it’s safe to say it’s not really kid-friendly. In fact I’m not even sure if it’s mom-friendly.

Check out Cobweb next month if you know you won’t be sleeping in a scary old house for at least three months.