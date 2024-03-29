I have three daughters, ages 9, 5, and 2, which means I have watched approximately 10 years’ worth of CoComelon. All three of them have gone through phases of loving the show, and my 2-year-old is deep into J.J. fandom and becoming a Cody girly. While the earworms are not my favorite, I’ve come to appreciate the show for something else: the decor of all the CoComelon houses and spaces. Listen, if anyone’s going to officially banish Millennial Gray and bring back maximalism, it’s CoComelon.
Have you ever really taken in these rooms? Paid attention the actual surroundings of these fictional children? If this was 2001, every single room on CoComelon — every single house — would’ve been a contestant on Trading Spaces. There is not a single gray floor to be had, there is no barn door, there isn’t a chandelier or a white and beige palette to find. And yes, I get it, the show is about fun lyrics and happy songs, so of course they’re going to create a technicolor dream world with their designs and patterns. But we have to talk about it.
If we’re going to obsess over Bluey and the Heelers’ Australian paradise, we have to give a special ode to that honeybee kitchen J.J.’s parents are always sneaking bites of cake or whatever in. (“Open your mouth!” “Ah, ah, ah!”)
CoComelon is known for many things — annoyingly catchy tunes, tons of merchandise, strange baby names (Looking at you, Yoyo), but I didn’t expect it to ever become home decor inspiration. HomeGoods, if you’re reading this, the people want watermelon pillows. You’re welcome.