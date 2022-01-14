Wedding bells rang for Danielle Brooks! The Orange Is The New Black actress recently tied the knot with her fiancé Dennis Gelin in a Miami destination wedding. The ceremony was a beautiful family affair, with the couple’s 2-year-daughter Freeya Carel as their flower girl.

Brooks shared the wedding photos on her Instagram Thursday and further documented the big day on her Instagram Story. In a few clips, Brooks shared a behind-the-scenes moment of her bridesmaids trying to cheer up a crying Freeya, who was born November 2019, as she was getting her hair done.

“Go Freeya, go Freeya,” the women rooted on the unhappy toddler in the video. But the end result was “worth the tears,” as Brooks said in a caption in another image of Freeya all dolled up in a white dress with her hair pinned up in a bun with pearls.

“Happy on mommy and daddy’s wedding day,” a photo of smiling Freeya from the wedding was captioned and posted on her Instagram page.

As for the bride, Brooks wore two looks for her special day. The first was a custom Christian Siriano gown, which she walked down the aisle with. The second was an Alonuko look by Black designer Oluwagbemisola Okunlola. Brooks stressed the importance of wearing a gown by a Black designer on her Instagram.

“It was very important to me to find a black wedding dress designer. When I tell you I hit jackpot finding @alonuko_bespoke, I hit jackpot,” she captioned the post. “She was incredible to work with and even flew all the way from London two days before my wedding to make sure the dress arrived in time. Thank you for your talent and professionalism! Brides, hire her!!! Thank you for adding to my special day!”

The actress announced her engagement to Gelin on Instagram on New Year's Eve 2020, a month after welcoming their daughter. “I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year,” she captioned her Instagram post. “I get to marry my best friend. We're ENGAGED!! So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end.”