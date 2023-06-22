David Eigenberg's 9-Year-Old Daughter Wants "Justice For Steve" In AJLT Season 2

The first season of And Just Like That on Max did not go well for Steve Brady, played by David Eigenberg. His wife and longtime love Miranda Hobbes (Cynthis Nixon) left him, yet again. This time around to move to California with comedy concert performer Che Diaz (Sarah Ramirez). And fans really felt for long-suffering, affable Steve. Even Eigenberg’s own 9-year-old daughter hopes to see some “justice for Steve” in Season 2 of And Just Like That.

Eigenberg spoke to E! News about his daughter Myrna’s response to last year’s viral hashtag #JusticeForSteve, where social media rallied behind his character after Miranda cheated on him and left him in a way that was less than kind. “She saw some of that ‘justice for Steve’ stuff,” Eigenberg told the news outlet. Apparently young Myrna thought her dad should go into the table read for Season 2 and shout out to the showrunners, “‘My name is Dave Eigenberg and I play Steve and justice for Steve!’”

If Myrna is looking for someone to co-sign this idea, she would probably have thousands of people who would happily back her up.

Myrna is obviously not the only one who hopes Steve sees a little justice, but And Just Like That writer Julie Rottenberg thinks Miranda’s story resonated with other women who might be going on a similar journey. “Miranda's journey is representing another reality out there, which a lot of people go through — the reevaluations and transitions in life,” Rottenberg told E! News in 2022. “Grown couples grow apart, and people come to epiphanies about what their spouse is or isn’t fulfilling for them. Miranda’s story was very representative of a certain path that a lot of women find themselves on.”

As for Eigenberg himself, he’s back for the second season and just happy to be reunited with his former co-stars, including Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristen Davis. “It was a lot of fun,” he told E! News about returning to the beloved series. “To come back 20 years later, they are beautiful, lovely people. There's a great heart there. They've always really cared about each other so much.”

Does this mean there still might actually be justice for Steve? And Just Like That returned for a second season on Max on June 22, so we’ll have to watch to find out.