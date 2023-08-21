Dax Shepard Jokes About The Rule He’ll Set For His Daughters’ Future Sex Lives

Whether he’s discussing the controversy that followed how often he bathes his kids or that airport drama, Dax Shepard lays it all out on his Armchair Expert podcast. On a recent episode with his guest clinical psychologist and author Dr. Wendy Mogel, Shepard shared his honest thoughts about how he thinks he will handle his daughters having a sex life while living under his roof.

In the episode, which aired on Aug. 17, Shepard and Mogel discussed a variety of topics related to parenting, including how to navigate and set boundaries when older children live at home. “One place where you need to make boundaries and make rules is if they’re 30 and they’re living at home — instead of scorn, or even if they’re 25,” Mogel said. “To say, you know, if you’re gonna have somebody sleep over, I don’t want to be going into the kitchen for coffee and there’s a stranger there in the morning. So we need to come to an agreement about house rules, right?”

Shepard, who shares 8-year-old daughter Delta and 10-year-old daughter Lincoln with his wife Kristen Bell, then added, “Yeah, I’m not going to love seeing some 25-year-old dude in boxers in my kitchen.”

“Right and you’re totally entitled to that,” Mogel responded.

The Parenthood star then said that while he’s “very pro-sex,” he admitted that he might have a tough time adjusting to his daughters having overnight guests. “It’s not going to be for me. I’m very pro-sex, I hope they’re very happy and adventurous,” he told Mogel.

“Where are they supposed to have it, Dax?” Mogel asked.

“In their car like everyone else did, I guess,” he said with a laugh.

While Shepard and Bell have not needed to establish any house rules regarding that just yet, they have started to discuss the topic of sex with their daughters. In a 2021 episode of Armchair Expert, Shepard revealed the “ingenious” way Bell explained it to Delta and Lincoln. “The woman takes the man’s penis and puts it in her vagina,” Shepard recalled Bell telling their daughters. “Right away it’s like, you’re in charge of this and you will decide to put this in your vagina. Not the man puts his penis in your vagina.”

Shepard has also tried to answer the inevitable question: “How are babies made?” In a 2019 interview with PureWow, Bell shared that one of their daughters, at 5 years old, was looking for an answer and Shepard did his best to explain it... as factually as possible. “Dax sat down and said, ‘Well, there’s a sperm and an ovum,’ and she said, ‘All right, I’m going to go back outside,’” Bell shared with the outlet.

From discussing their dad’s relapse to the realities of addiction, Shepard and Bell clearly value honesty with their daughters. And should they need to set certain boundaries when they’re older, we already know where Shepard’s sending them. Straight to the car.