Demi Moore Can't Wait To Be An “Unhinged Grandma” As Daughter Rumer Announces Pregnancy

The times they are a-changing for sure. Demi Moore is about to become a grandmother, and she is embracing this new stage of her life with all she’s got. So much so that she’s ready to become, as she lovingly put it, an “unhinged grandma.”

Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis, who she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, announced on Tuesday that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. Willis took to Instagram to share a series of black-and-white bump photos, one of which sees Thomas kissing her pregnant belly, and several celebrities were quick to offer their congratulations to the happy couple. “I’m so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!” wrote Aaron Paul, while Willis’ sister Scout wrote, “I feel so good. What a joyful hard launch party.”

When it came time for Moore to communicate her own excitement, she simply wrote “Love you!” on her daughter’s announcement before taking to her own Instagram to share her daughter’s post with her own followers, along with a positive intention she is manifesting for this stage of her life.

“Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” Moore captioned her post.

Moore’s friends were all about this new phase of her life too, with Gwyneth Paltrow writing, “I’m into this phase for you,” and Maria Shriver writing, “Welcome to the club!”

This baby, whose sex and due date remain a mystery, will be the first grandchild for both Moore and Bruce Willis along with his wife Emma Heming Willis, who was quick to offer her own congratulations along with her husband on Instagram. “Baby news is happy news!!!” she wrote. “Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here!”

It’s clearly an exciting time for the blended family and some excellent news after a year that was marred by Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis that saw him step away from acting. Rumer Willis’ baby will not only be getting a “hot kooky unhinged grandma” but also four aunts including Moore’s daughters Tallulah and Scout with ex-husband Willis and his two daughters with Heming, 9-year-old Mabel and 7-year-old Evelyn.

It’s not appropriate to be jealous of a baby, of course, but in the case of Rumer Willis’ baby, I think we’re justified.