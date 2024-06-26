You’ll Recognize A Bunch Of Celeb Voices In Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4 barely even needs to come out in theaters before we know it’s going to be a hit for families. Fans will never, ever tire of Gru and definitely never tire of the Minions, especially if they get to see them in a dark, air-conditioned theater with fellow Despicable Me lovers. The franchise continues to delight fans with its humor and color and sense of fun, and this time around there are a few pretty famous voices fans will recognize being added to the roster.

The newest movie, which premieres in theaters on July 3, sees Gru and the rest of the family welcome a little bundle of.. joy? Gru Jr. might be a joy for some, but certainly not his dad. The new baby appears to be focused on tormenting his dear old dad, and life doesn’t get much easier when Gru’s archnemesis Maxime Le Mal breaks out of prison and vows to take his revenge against the reformed bad guy with help from his equally vengeful girlfriend. The family has to go on the run, and any family of six knows that’s almost as bad as a fight with an arch-nemesis.

It’s going to be a wild ride and here’s a look at who’s voicing who in Despicable Me 4.

Steve Carell voices Gru JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP/Getty Images/Illumination Steve Carell returns as the voice of Gru for the fourth time, and it’s a role The Office star continues to hold close to his heart. Especially since he found that singular voice by practicing on his own kids. “I used my kids as the, you know, test for the character’s voice and it’s the one that made them laugh, so that’s the one I used,” the actor told NBC News.

Kristen Wiig voices Lucy Wilde Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/Illumination Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig returns to voice Gru’s wife Lucy Wilde, who also happens to be his partner in the Anti-Villain League. The couple have just welcomed baby Gru Jr., and now Lucy is going to be busy with new motherhood as well as dealing with villains forcing them to go on the run. Poor thing.

Will Ferrell voices Maxime Le Mal Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/Illumination Fellow famous funny man Will Ferrell, who is also a frequent collaborator with Carell, returns as the voice of evil mastermind Maxime Le Mal. A role he is reprising thanks to his own three sons. “My kids are like, ‘Oh, no, Dad, you have to do that’, without even knowing the premise or what my character was,” Ferrell told NBC Insider. “They’re so well done. The animation is unbelievable. The collection of the minions, arguably, are some of the greatest comedic characters of all time in a weird way.”

Sofía Vergara voices Valentina NBC/Getty Images/Illumination Modern Family’s Sofía Vergara voices Maxime Le Mal’s girlfriend and co-conspirator Valentina, a glamorous femme-fatale type who gives Maxime a run for his money.

Miranda Cosgrove voices Margo Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/Illumination Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove of iCarly fame returns as the voice of Margo, Gru’s brainy, sarcastic adopted daughter who helped him see the error of his despicable ways in the first movie, for the fourth time.

Madison Polan voices Agnes Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/Illumination Madison Polan voices unicorn-loving Agnes, Gru’s sweet and kind adopted daughter. The 10-year-old actor is voicing Agnes for the second time in Despicable Me 4, and has also voiced the character for the mini movie Midnight Mission.

Dana Gaier voices Edith Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/Illumination Dana Gaier returns to voice Gru’s third adopted daughter Edith, a middle child with destructive tendencies much like her adopted dad.

Stephen Colbert voices Perry Prescott Jim Spellman/Getty Images/Illumination When Gru and his family are forced to relocate the AVF safe house to get away from Maxime and Valentina, they meet the Prescott family next door. Perry Prescott, voiced by Late Night host Stephen Colbert, is a stereotypical suburban dad who wants to compete with Gru to be top dog. Especially when it comes to sports.

Chloe Fineman voices Patsy Prescott Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/Illumination Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman voices Perry’s wife Patsy, who has a thick southern accent and seems like she just wants everyone to get along.

Joey King voices Poppy Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images/Illumination The Prescott’s daughter Poppy, voiced by Bullet Train’s Joey King, is all about trying to take on that villain lifestyle. And she wants to bring Gru back in on the game too.

Despicable Me 4 is really changing the dynamic for Gru and his family, and we can’t wait to meet all of these new characters.