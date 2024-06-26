You’ll Recognize A Bunch Of Celeb Voices In Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4 barely even needs to come out in theaters before we know it’s going to be a hit for families. Fans will never, ever tire of Gru and definitely never tire of the Minions, especially if they get to see them in a dark, air-conditioned theater with fellow Despicable Me lovers. The franchise continues to delight fans with its humor and color and sense of fun, and this time around there are a few pretty famous voices fans will recognize being added to the roster.
The newest movie, which premieres in theaters on July 3, sees Gru and the rest of the family welcome a little bundle of.. joy? Gru Jr. might be a joy for some, but certainly not his dad. The new baby appears to be focused on tormenting his dear old dad, and life doesn’t get much easier when Gru’s archnemesis Maxime Le Mal breaks out of prison and vows to take his revenge against the reformed bad guy with help from his equally vengeful girlfriend. The family has to go on the run, and any family of six knows that’s almost as bad as a fight with an arch-nemesis.
It’s going to be a wild ride and here’s a look at who’s voicing who in Despicable Me 4.
Despicable Me 4 is really changing the dynamic for Gru and his family, and we can’t wait to meet all of these new characters.