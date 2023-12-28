A whole new year is ahead of us, ripe with possibility. We’re looking forward to new adventures, challenges, and, of course, new movies to see with our kiddos. Fortunately, 2024 has already promised that a whole bunch of our kids’ favorite characters will be meeting us in theaters in 2024. (OK, a lot of them are also our favorite characters.) We’ve rounded up the movies we’re most excited to see with our kids in 2024. While we know Hollywood schedules are pretty much always subject to change (especially with the industry still feeling the effects of both the Writers Guild and Screen Actors Guild strikes that ended in September and November of 2023 respectively), we’re still pretty pumped.

Many of these movies are sequels to beloved animated classics, though many are such distant sequels (30+ years since the last installment) that it would probably be more accurate to call them “revivals.” Others are adaptations of musicals and books. Some are the highly anticipated continuations of last year’s cliffhangers (we’re looking at you, Spider-Man). Whether you like comedies, singing, drama, or a mix of all three, there’s something for everyone in this new batch of stories.

And, of course, we’ll keep you updated as we get new information!

Mean Girls Paramount Pictures In theaters Jan. 12 This may not be your mother’s Mean Girls, but we mothers (and others) are still excited to see this pillar of Millennial culture on the big screen once again. This time the antics of Cady and the Plastics will be set to music. Based on the Tony-nominated Broadway hit, Mean Girls is essentially the plot of the film you know and love (it was even adapted by Tina Fey, who famously wrote the originally movie) but with an absolute banger of a score. (Can’t wait for “World Burn.”)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Sony Pictures In theaters March 29 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, blending together members of the original cast with the next generation of ghost hunters. In this new installment, the Spengler family leaves Summerville, Oklahoma (where they’ve recently averted a catastrophic dimensional cross-rip) and go back to the iconic New York City firehouse to help the original Ghostbusters at their top-secret paranormal research lab. But after they accidentally unleash a dark and ancient force known as the Death Chill, old Ghostbusters and new must join forces to save the world from a second Ice Age.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Dreamworks In theaters May 8 In the latest installment of the beloved franchise, Po, now the spiritual leader of the Vally of Peace, must train a new warrior. But when a dastardly shape-shifting sorceress attempts to take the Staff of Wisdom for herself, he knows he needs help. What he doesn’t quite know yet is that allies can be found in the most unlikely of places.

IF Paramount Pictures In theaters May 17 Do you remember your childhood imaginary friend? Well, what if they weren’t exactly imaginary? Young Bea finds herself thrown into this remarkable scenario when she gains the ability to see people’s imaginary friends (IFs... get it?) But here’s the thing with imaginary friends: very few children keep them into adulthood. This means there’s a whole lot of IFs out there with no child to play with. Teaming up with The Man Upstairs, who shares Bea’s unique gift, the pair decide to help the IFs find new playmates.

The Garfield Movie Sony Pictures In theaters May 24 Your favorite Monday-hating, lasagna-loving orange kitty is back for his first feature film in almost 20 years. When Garfield is unexpectedly reunited with his long-last father, a fast-talking street cat named Vic, Garfield and Odie are coaxed into joining the alley-cat for the ultimate heist.

Inside Out 2 Disney In theaters June 14 Riley is now officially a teenager, but Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are confident they can guide her through. After all, they got her through her big move to San Francisco a few years ago! But when headquarters undergoes a sudden, unexpected demolition, new emotions show up on the scene, including the jittery Anxiety. This might just be harder than they thought...

Despicable Me 4 Universal Pictures In theaters July 3 We don’t know much about the fourth film in this popular series (and the sixth in the franchise) but we do know that Steve Carell is returning as reformed super-villain Gru, Kristen Wiig is coming back as his wife Lucy, and Pierre Coffin will once again voice the many, many Minions

Harold and the Purple Crayon Amazon In theaters Aug. 2 While many of us know and love this classic from 1955, we know next to nothing about how it will be adapted to the big screen. We do know, however, that the voice cast includes Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Zooey Deschanel, Ravi Patel, Camille Guaty, Tanya Reynolds, and Pete Gardner.

Beetlejuice 2 Warner Bros. In theaters Sept. 6 It’s been more than 35 years since this cult classic came out and inspired new generations of quirky goth girls, and we can’t wait for this next chapter. Again, the details of the story have been kept tightly under wraps, but we know that members of the original cast — Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara — will return joined by Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz (Lydia’s daughter), Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse’s wife, and Willem Dafoe a “ghost detective.” Justin Theroux and Arthur Conti are also confirmed to be in the cast though their roles have not been disclosed.

Wicked Part 1 Universal Pictures In theaters Nov. 27 This highly anticipated film is based on the 2003 musical (which, in turn, was based on the excellent 1995 book by Gregory Maguire) and gives one of the 20th century’s most iconic villains — the Wicked Witch of the West — a compelling and heartfelt backstory. We begin at the end: the Wicked Witch (Elphaba) is dead, and Glinda, her one-time friend, begins to explain the circumstances of her sad, misunderstood life. Starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Arianna Grande as Glinda, Michelle Yeoh as Madam Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Untitled Karate Kid Movie Columbia Pictures/Moviepix/Getty Images In theaters Dec. 13 While Sony has promised “a return to the original Karate Kid franchise” and we know that Ralph Macchio is returning as Daniel and Jackie Chan is returning as Mr. Han (from the Jayden Smith reboot of the franchise in 2010), we don’t know much else. Will the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai figure into the plot? Will this be an all new continuation of the story? We’re excited to find out.

Mufasa: The Lion King Disney In theaters Dec. 20 This film, years in development, is a prequel to The Lion King, done in a photo-realistic CGI-style (think the 2019 Lion King remake). It is a frame tale, with Rafiki telling Kiara, Simba and Nala’s daughter, the story of her grandfather, Mufasa, and great-uncle, Scar. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen reprise their roles as Timon and Pumbaa, who add humorous commentary to the story.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Paramount Pictures In theaters Dec. 20 Details of this third installment in the part-live-action/part-CGI movie are scant, but it was announced before the second movie even came out so it’s been years in development. We also know that Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, and James Marsden will reprise their roles as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Tom, and that we can expect an appearance from Sonic’s rival, Shadow the Hedgehog.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie Moviestore/Shutterstock Premiere date TBD Despite Looney Tunes being almost 100 years old, Bugs, Daffy, and the gang have never had a fully animated theatrical release! That’s going to change in 2024. In this sci-fi comedy, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig discover a secret alien plot to take over the Earth with mind control. Can these two wacky buds save the world... without driving each other crazy?

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Sony Pictures Premiere date TBD In this continuation of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which came out in 2023, Miles Morales must stop the villainous Spot from destroying the multiverse... and all the various Spideys within it, including his inter-dimensional friend/love interest, Gwen. This will be the last installment of the Miles Morales trilogy and considering the first won an Oscar and the second was just as good if not even better, we can’t wait for this one to drop.

Meet you at the movies!