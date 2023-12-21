It is no small feat to keep kids invested and engaged in a movie that is over two hours long, but Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse pulled it off. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that this sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse has incredible animation and a record-breaking number of Spider-Men and Spider-Women into the mix. Including a pregnant Jessica Drew for the first time ever.

Anne Vorrasi, senior lifestyle editor at Romper, says Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse was a “thrilling” movie for her whole family. “My children (ages 3 and 6), husband, and I don’t necessarily have the same taste in movies, but there was something about this movie that resonated with each of us. Only my 3-year-old is a Spidey enthusiast, and since he started showing interest in the Marvel superhero, we’ve watched Into the Spider-verse (also a great flick) literally dozens of times and dabbled in a few of the comics,” Vorrasi says. “Across the Spider-Verse was honestly much more complex than the first movie, but still, he seems to have absorbed the characters and the gist of the plot in a pretty impressive way. Even my 6-year-old, who’s less into superheroes, was really into this movie.”

“It’s one of the only films we can cue up on family movie night and not have someone end up in tears,” she adds. “I thought it was equally thrilling (expected) and profound (unexpected) and only made me more curious about the vast network of diverse Spider-Men and Women heroes out there.”

Watch Spider-Man Across the Spider Verse, rated PG, on Netflix.