Movies
How many did you see?
Hollywood had a tough, yet historic year. For over six months in 2023, either Hollywood’s writers or actors were on strike as they fought for better contracts, halting production on countless movies or TV shows that had been in the works. Despite these challenges, 2023 still managed to deliver when it came to family entertainment. In fact, some of our favorite kids’ movies came out this past year.
Some inspired viral moments. You might recall Jack Black’s song “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie becoming a Billboard Hot 100 hit. Or when Ken finally set the record straight in Barbie when he revealed his job is simply “Beach.” One family movie from 2023 brought an iconic Judy Blume novel to life and had us all suddenly chanting once again about increasing our busts because we must, we must. Halle Bailey also became the first Black actress to play Ariel in Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid.
Indeed, 2023 gave us plenty of kid-friendly movies we’re still quoting today. As we wrap up the year, Romper’s editorial team of moms rounded up our very favorite kids’ movies. Whether your family likes animation or live-action, this list has you covered as we say bon voyage to 2023.
As 2023 draws to a close, we’ll look back on the best kids’ movies of the year and be proud. Because this year, they really were the kindest, funniest, most thoughtful choices we’ve seen in a long time.