You Can Finally Stream Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret At Home

There are some movies that absolutely need to be seen on the big screen, we know this of course. Movies with lots of action or incredible animation or jaw-dropping cinematography. But then there are movies that lend themselves to curling up on the sofa at home in your sweats, all cozy and relaxed, so that you can completely immerse yourself in the experience. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is one of those movies you are going to want to stream so you can get all nostalgic and weepy and emotional in the privacy of your own home. After first premiering in theaters, here’s how to stream Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

How to stream Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret was released in movie theaters only to rave reviews on April 28, and now it’s available to stream on demand on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. None of these platforms are offering the movie for free at this point, with the average cost of renting on demand around $5.99 or you can purchase a digital copy of the movie for $19.99.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret? features an incredible cast.

The film version of Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret marks the first time that beloved author Judy Blume allowed her iconic book of the same name from 1970 to be made into a movie. She had been asked many times over the years, but after more than 50 years she finally decided it was time to see her characters on film. And what a film it turned out to be. Finally, after all these years, fans got to see Margaret Simon (Abby Ryder Fortson) trying to buy maxi pads on the big screen while her fellow Pre-Teen Sensations Nancy Wheeler (Elle Graham), Gretchen Potter (Katherine Kupferer), and Janie Loomis (Amari Alexis Price) did their exercises to increase their busts. It was everything we could have hoped for, especially with Rachel McAdams playing Margaret’s mom Barbara and Kathy Bates as Nana Sylvia.

Is Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret movie still in theaters?

If you were hoping to still catch the movie in theaters, time has unfortunately run out. Streaming is the only option at this point, and presumably the movie will be available for free on streaming platforms in the near future. For now, you can stream Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret for a small price. And get to hang out with the Pre-Teen Sensations all over again.