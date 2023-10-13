As you settle in for your yearly viewing of Beetlejuice this spooky season, you might be pleased to know that there is a sequel coming (eventually), and some of your favorite cast members are returning, along with some new cast members who are such a perfect fit for this movie, it feels like was like they were born for it. Here’s everything we know so far.

Tim Burton is bringing Beetlejuice back to life.

Burton is returning to direct the sequel to his 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice, which starred Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as recently deceased Adam and Barbara Maitland, a couple trying desperately to haunt the Deetz family, who have moved into their beloved house in the country. They fail pretty miserably at scaring off the Deetzes, so they enlist the help of a horrible demon named Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) by saying his name three times. Beetlejuice tries to trick young Lydia Deetz (goth queen Winona Ryder) to marry him, but she manages to outwit him at every turn. Now it seems Burton must have said his name three times, because Beetlejuice is coming back after 35 years.

Michael Keaton reprises his role, reluctantly.

While details about the second Beetlejuice are still fairly thin on the ground, we do know that Michael Keaton is coming back as the ghoul himself, something he was apparently reluctant to do at first. “He didn’t want to do it [initially],” Burton told the British Film Institute. “He had no necessarily burning desire, but I have to say, it was the most fun. It reminded me of back in the old days, this unhinged thing unleashed on the set. I was quite shocked at how easy it was for him to kick it back into it. It was like demon possession.”

Winona Ryder will also reprise her role as Lydia Deetz, while the great Catherine O’Hara returns as Delia Deetz.

Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega joins the cast.

Lydia Deetz’s daughter is going to be played by none other than Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, who feels like a perfect fit to match Ryder’s original moody goth vibe. Also joining the cast are Justin Theroux, Willem Defoe, and Italian actress Monica Belucci as the wife of Beetlejuice.

When does Beetlejuice 2 premiere?

Beetlejuice 2 has set a theatrical release date for September 6, 2024. While you wait to watch the sequel, you can watch the original on Max. Or just try saying his name three times and see what happens.