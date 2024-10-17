There are few things better than a STEAM show that combines all of your kid’s quirks — love of art, curiosity, science — and if you’re on the hunt for a new one, Amazon Prime definitely has you covered. Part of the Dino franchise that included previous beloved shows like Dino Dan and Dino Dana, there is now Dino Dex — and Romper has the exclusive clip.

Debuting Sunday, October 20 on Amazon Kids+ and Prime Video, Dino Dex is going to open up a whole new avenue for science-loving kids. Every kid has a dinosaur phase, but for the kids who question exactly why we think of a T-Rex as being a muscular dinosaur with a roar that could shatter glass, Dino Dex is the show for them. Set in the Dino universe, six years after the latest season of Dino Dana, Dino Dex picks up with 9-year-old Dex, Dana’s little brother, who has the same Dino Field Guide as his predecessors to magically see and study dinosaurs in the real world — but with a twist.

The show has taken real science knowledge and paleontology discoveries and weaved them into the show, by having Dex uncover new dinosaur facts and change everything we thought about some of our favorite prehistoric buddies. With the help of his next door neighbor Kayla, the two will question all of the world’s previous dinosaur knowledge and use it to see the dinosaurs for what they really are — and what they can really do.

Romper has an exclusive clip below:

I mean, that’s not exactly how you’ve envisioned velociraptors before, is it?I love how Dino Dex will encourage kids to not only question the world around them, but to get extra creative with their thoughts and ideas through discovery. The show will also introduce 10 new dinosaur species, so if you thought your little paleontologist knew a lot before — just wait. The Dino franchise was already doing a stellar job at making science accessible for kids, and now they’ll feel more empowered than ever to get curious, create their own opinions and ideas, and share those with others.

Not all of Season 1 will drop immediately — and there will be 26 episodes — so you and your kids can enjoy checking out new episodes together as they’re released. If you need a little refresh, Dino Dana — both the series and the movie — are available on Prime Video as well.

Dino Dex premieres on Sunday, October 20, exclusively on Amazon Kids+ and Prime Video. Even if your kid’s not fully into dinosaurs yet, this is a great show to introduce them to the wonder of the prehistoric age, especially as so much of what we thought we knew about this time changes with modern discoveries. There’s action, there’s fun, and there’s a whole lot of creativity in Dino Dex. I can’t wait to watch.