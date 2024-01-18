Disney World Will Stay Open *Really* Late This Summer

If you were hoping to hit up Disney After Hours this year but won’t be able to visit any time soon, you’re in luck. Because the popular nighttime event has been extended until the summer, giving you a few extra months to make your plans.

Disney After Hours is a hugely popular event where guests can buy a separate ticket for an extra three hours at the Magic Kingdom, Disney Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT Center. This means more time to experience all of the attractions with fewer lines, character meet and greets, and even special snacks: ice cream novelties, popcorn, and select beverages are included. Ticket pricing for Disney After Hours for summer 2024 ranges from $145 to $175, and there is also a $30 discount remains available for DVC (Disney Vacation Club) members and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders. Disney After Hours has been extended past the original end date currently listed as late April, and will continue to run every Monday and Thursday at the theme park through the summer. Guests can buy tickets for dates running from Apr. 22 to June 27 for the Magic Kingdom, while the additional Disney After Hours dates are available at EPCOT through Jul. 18 and at Hollywood Studios through Aug. 29.

These tickets are purchased separately from Disney day passes, so be mindful of the extra cost for those extra hours in the park if you plan on going during the day and in the evening. That said, if you happen to be visiting the park on multiple days and want to enjoy fewer lines and better access to character meet and greets, Disney After Hours might be exactly what you need. A few hours at the park after dark instead of a long day under the hot sun fighting the crowds? This really might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Disney Parks is changing things up a little in 2024 beyond offering Disney After Hours for an extended period of time. It was announced back in October that kids’ tickets would be offered for a limited time at a discounted price, going as low as $50 in some cases, depending on dates and which park you plan on visiting, all of which makes it much easier for families to visit the Happiest Place on Earth.