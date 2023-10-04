For anyone who have been struggling to deal with the rising cost of taking the family to Disney World or Disneyland, there is a bit of hope on the horizon. Disney Parks will be offering discounted kids’ tickets for a limited time in early 2024, as low as $50 per child, in fact. The newly discounted tickets will be made available at the end of October, and parents who were already considering a visit to the Greatest Place on Earth in early 2024 might want to snap them up while they can.

Starting on Oct. 24, anyone interested in bringing the family to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California can purchase a child’s ticket, which is defined by Disney as between the ages of 3 and 9 years old, to Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 per child, or nearly half off the average price of $98 per day.

This is a special discounted rate, and customers can choose from either a one, two, or three-day Park ticket. It should be noted that upgrades like Park Hopper passes and Disney’s Genie+ service will be made available at an extra cost. These limited-time child tickets are to be used between Jan. 8, 2024 to March 10, 2024, and there will not be any block-out dates within that time frame.

For families wanting to visit Disney World in Orlando, Florida, starting on Nov. 14, the theme park will introduce a special package offer. Families will be able to save 50% off a children’s ticket and dining plan if they purchase a non-discounted four-night, four-day Walt Disney Travel Co. package, as long as the package includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets and a dining plan. This offer is valid for most nights between March 3 and June 30, 2024. The Disney Dining Plan has not been offered since the outset of the pandemic, and returns on Jan. 9, so this should be a popular option for families.

These newly discounted kids’ tickets are not the only way to save big in 2024 at Disney Parks. Disney World is offering a seasonal pass to its water parks at just $89 per person, $10 more than a one-day pass would normally cost.

Yes, a visit to Disneyland or Disney World is always going to be pricey. But at least it will be significantly less so for a few months in 2024.