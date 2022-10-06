13 Disney Halloween Movies To Watch With Your Little Ghouls & Goblins

It’s not Halloween without Disney. From the creepy stop-motion of Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie to the endlessly quotable Hocus Pocus, Disney has made so many amazing Halloween movies throughout the years that are still so enjoyable to watch today. Who can resist the spooky romance between Jack and Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas? Or the nostalgic joy that comes from watching (and re-watching) Halloweentown? It’s seriously all so good, with plenty of family friendly options — it is Disney, after all!

While Disney+ has its own list of amazing Halloween movies, there are many more fantastically scary and wonderfully witchy Disney Channel Original Movies and other films from Walt Disney Studios, which encompasses 20th Century Studios and Lucasfilm now too. Many of these are available for streaming on Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video among others.

Cozy up in your fuzziest blanket, light the black flame candle, make some scary good snacks (or munch on some Halloween candy, it’s OK!), and turn on one of these Halloween movies with your older kids. Or, wait until after your kids go to bed and you can enjoy the nostalgia of Halloween’s past with a glass of wine.

Here’s a list of our 13 favorite Disney Halloween movies.

1 Hocus Pocus Hocus Pocus is streaming on Disney+. Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers Channel/YouTube Come, let’s fly with Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson — the most iconic witch sisters in entertainment. This 1993 cult classic films stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as 17th century Salem Witches who stay young via the souls of children. Fast-forward to the ‘90s and a young teenage boy lights the black flame candle and releases the sisters once again. They have to navigate modern life and outsmart three kids, a talking cat, a zombie ex-boyfriend, and more in their quest for eternal youth (ah, the things we’ll do for beauty). This movie includes a stunning rendition of Midler singing, “I Put a Spell on You.” Once you’ve finished this timeless movie, you can stream Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+. Watch Hocus Pocus, rated PG, on Disney+.

2 The Nightmare Before Christmas The Nightmare Before Christmas is streaming on Disney+. YouTube Movies Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King — but something is missing in his life. Must he be scary 365 days a year? When he leaves Halloween Town and discovers Christmas Town, his life is forever changed. Maybe Sandy Claws is the answer to all his problems! He asks Lock, Shock, and Barrel (aka, Boogie’s Boys) to kidnap the jolly fellow in the red suit so he can learn to become him, but his version of Christmas cheer — not to mention Oogie Boogie’s plan for St. Nick — is less than merry. Things don’t according to plan, the town is in an uproar, and Sally is there through it all to help pick up (and sew back on) the pieces. The Nightmare Before Christmas is an all-time favorite Halloween animated musical. Watch The Nightmare Before Christmas, rated PG, on Disney+.

3 Halloweentown Halloweentown stars Kimberly J. Brown. YouTube Movies Movies should invoke a feeling, and Halloweentown nails the nostalgic Halloween of the ‘90s. This 1998 Disney Channel Original Movie starring Kimberly J. Brown and Debbie Reynolds. This sweeter-than-candy-corn tale is all about discovering who you are, embracing those who are different, and connecting with your family — set in the coolest Halloween-themed town, ever. When Marnie’s Grandma comes to visit for Halloween, she and her younger siblings, Dylan and Sophie, follow her on a magical bus to Halloweentown, where Marnie discovers she’s a witch. Her grandma starts to teach her about her magical powers (and buys her a broom!), but an evil force casts a spell on the town, leaving the kids to try to stop it, with a little help from the interesting creatures and monsters that live in town. It’s pure magic! Watch Halloweentown, rated TV-PG, on Disney+.

4 Edward Scissorhands Edward Scissorhands stars Johnny Depp. Movieclips Channel/YouTube It’s not just the creepy makeup or face covered in scars or the chainlike clothes — or, you know, the hands made out of scissors! — it’s the way Edward is every lost, lonely child who feels outcast and different that makes Edward Scissorhands truly scary. This 1990 film stars Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder as two unlikely lovers in the land of Suburbia. This colorful town looks beautiful on the outside, but it can be a dark, judgmental place to live. Especially if you were invented instead of born, and your inventor died before turning your sharp metal shears into actual hands. This fantastical Tim Burton tale feels especially poignant around Halloween, when it’s the “normal” people who are actually the monsters. Watch Edward Scissorhands, rated PG-13, on Disney+.

5 Haunted Mansion Haunted Mansion is based on the Disney World attraction. Disney There are 999 grim, grinning ghosts in the Haunted Mansion—and one very skeptical Eddie Murphy. This 2003 fantasy film is based on the Disney World ride, and it is pure Halloween fun from beginning to end. When real estate agent Jim Evers (Murphy) takes a break from his workaholic ways to attempt a family vacation, they stumble across the spooky Gracey Manor. It’s filled with spirits, one eccentric psychic in a green crystal ball, and a mysterious curse that the family must work together to break if they have any hopes of escaping. This is the perfect mixture of scary and delightful to keep kids entertained. Stream Haunted Mansion, rated PG, on Disney+.

6 Under Wraps (1997) Under Wraps premiered on Disney Channel in 1997. Fresh Potatoes 111 Channel/YouTube When Marshall, Gilbert, and Amy investigate a creepy neighbor on Halloween, they stumble upon something incredibly creepy. A 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy, who is now awake and looking for his long-lost love! Yes, things get a little chaotic. First, they want to help Harold the mummy reunite with his mummy girlfriend. Unfortunately, they have to deal with the thief who wanted to sell the mummy’s stolen sarcophagus, and oh, by the way, if they don’t get Harold back to his final resting place soon, he’ll turn into dust and lose his immortal soul forever. But no pressure! This 1997 comedy is a cult classic, and even sparked a 2021 remake and sequel. Under Wraps (1997) isn’t available for streaming right now, so check your local library for a copy on DVD.

7 Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children is streaming on Disney+. 20th Century Studios Channel/YouTube Based on the book of the same name by Ransom Riggs, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children is a fantasy film starring Eva Green as Miss Peregrine and Asa Butterfield as Jake. When Jake stumbles upon an interesting home in the woods, he discovers a secret home for children of remarkable powers, including the levitating Emma, Pyrokinetic Olive, Invisible Millard, and more. The regular rules of time and mortality don’t apply here. But when he discovers the children are in danger, he must channel his own peculiar power to help protect them from their enemies. With visionary director Tim Burton at the helm, you know it’s going to be good! Stream Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, rated PG-13, on Disney+.

8 Escape to Witch Mountain Escape to Witch Mountain is streaming on Disney+. Disney Plus Channel/YouTube This 1975 movie sparked many sequels (including one starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!), and it is still a timeless Disney story. Escape to Witch Mountain is about a brother and sister with extraordinary psychic powers. They can control wild animals, make cars fly, and more! But when an evil millionaire kidnaps the orphans, they must work hard to escape with a little help from a local camper. Now, they work together to solve the mystery of their past while searching for freedom from the unruly townspeople. This fantasy film is a Disney classic, and makes for fun viewing this time of year. Watch Escape to Witch Mountain, rated PG, on Disney+.

9 Tower of Terror Tower of Terror stars Steve Guttenberg and Kristen Dunst. Disney Based on the Tower of Terror ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida — where some of the scenes were actually filmed! — Tower of Terror is an eerie ghost story that is super fun. Decades after five people vanish from the elevator at the Hollywood Tower Hotel, journalist Buzzy Crocker (Steve Guttenberg) and his niece Anna (Kristen Dunst) decide to investigate the mystery. Despite the creepy premise, it’s actually a mild Halloween story. One reviewer said, “The plot is fun, it is definitely not a scary movie, but perfect for those of us who prefer a classic ghost story with a happy ending.” Buy Tower of Terror, unrated, on Amazon for $5.39.

10 Something Wicked This Way Comes Something Wicked This Way Comes is based on a novel by Ray Bradbury. Mary Mayham Channel/YouTube There’s nothing suspicious about a traveling carnival…or is there? In this 1983 horror movie (which is rated PG!), Mr. Dark (Jonathan Pryce) brings the Pandemonium Carnival to a small town in Illinois and grants wishes. But soon, 12-year-old Will Halloway and Jim Nightshade discover that Mr. Dark and the Dust Wish (Pam Grier) are stealing the souls of people in town. It’s up to the boys to stop the evil spirits and save the community in this surprisingly creepy Disney film. There are some violence and jump scenes, including bloody heads falling out of the sky, a man being electrocuted into a skeleton, tarantulas attacking the boys, and more according to Common Sense Media. Buy Something Wicked This Way Comes, rated PG, on Amazon for $9.99.

11 Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie is now streaming on Disney+. Rotten Tomatoes Trailers Channel/YouTube A parody of the 1974 Young Frankenstein starring Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder (itself a parody of film adaptions of Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein), Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie is a Disney gem. The stop-motion, black-and-white film is about Sparky, a bull terrier dog who becomes Frankenweenie when his owner, a boy named Victor Frankenstein, decides to resurrect him. But it’s not a happy, cuddly reunion. Victor accidentally re-animates other deceased pets and creatures all over town, leading to mayhem and madness. This hilarious, more-fun-than-spooky film is based on a live, 1984 version with the same name. Watch Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie, rated PG, on Disney+.

12 Mr. Boogedy/Bride of Boogedy Mr. Boogedy and Bride of Boogedy are streaming on Disney+. Jared Jeffries Channel/YouTube The two-part movies Mr. Boogedy and Bride of Boogedy are Halloween cult classics that must be watched together. The first one, Mr. Boogedy, is only 46-minutes long as it was originally a TV pilot that never got picked up. The Davis family moves into their dream home despite an ominous warning, where they discover a 300-year-old ghost named Mr. Boogedy — with a face like a grilled cheese sandwich — is haunting it. It’s scary fun! Bride of Boogedy is the full-length sequel, where Carleton Davis (Richard Masur) is the guest of honor at the town’s local festival. But when the kids accidentally release Mr. Boogedy, the family must work together to capture him; in the meantime, Carleton’s business rival Tom Lynch (Eugene Levy) jealously finds Mr. Boogedy’s magical coat to wreak even more havoc. Watch Mr. Boogedy and Bride of Boogedy, rated TV-PG, on Disney+.

13 Labyrinth Labyrinth stars David Bowie. Jim Henson Company Fantasy Favorites Channel/YouTube Labryinth was made by LucasFilm, which means it is technically a Disney film now — and super deserving of the 13th spot on the list. Jennifer Connelly stars as a teenager named Sarah in this iconic 1986 film. She has 13 hours to solve a labyrinth maze to find her baby brother (Toby Froud) and save him from the goblin king, played by none other than David Bowie. Puppeteer Jim Henson directs this visually stunning musical fantasy, starring the creepiest Muppets you’ve ever seen. It’s delightfully creepy in the best way. Rent Labryinth, rated PG, for $3.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

There’s nothing like a Disney movie to get you in the Halloween spirit! Grab some popcorn and settle in for a fabulous evening.