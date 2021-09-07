Disney has been knocking Halloween movies out of the park for decades. Flicks that aren’t too spooky but still mange to deliver plenty of tricks and treats for young viewers. And, fortunately, there are plenty of family-friendly Halloween movies on Disney+ to stream right now.

For starters, parents will be delighted to find a number of Disney Channel Original Movies on this list like Halloweentown, Twitches, and Don’t Look Under the Bed, which aired in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. Not to mention, Disney+ has a handful of classic of Halloween movies, like the greatest Halloween film of all time, let’s just all agree right now, Hocus Pocus. You can also find the claymation classic Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas.

Beyond the classics, there are options for little ones who prefer something a little less scary. Take, for example, the musical feature Z-O-M-B-I-E-S about singing and dancing zombies, and Monsters Inc. about some not-so-scary animated monsters, will get your kids in the Halloween spirit without giving them nightmares.

So as you plan out your family’s epic costumes for 2021 and start to dig into your candy stash for trick-or-treaters, here are the best Halloween movies that you can find on Disney+.

1 Halloweentown Disney Channel/YouTube Marnie’s grandmother isn’t just your regular grandmother. She’s a good witch that lives in Halloweentown — a place where spooky monsters get to live their normal lives. But when Marnie, played by Kimberly J. Brown, learns that she is also a witch, she must use her newfound powers to help her mother and grandmother save the day from an evil force plotting to take over Halloweentown and possibly ruin it forever. Thankfully, Marnie will save the day. If you love nostalgia of any kind or grew up watching the Disney Channel, then you will love Halloweentown, which is inarguably one of the best Disney Channel original movies that never made it to theaters. Halloweentown is rated TV-PG.

2 Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town (no, not the same as Halloweentown), bored with the same old routine of scaring people “in the real world.” But when Jack accidentally stumbles across the magic of Christmastown, which is filled with bright colors and warm spirits, he rediscovers his passion and plots to bring Christmas under his control. Some would argue that this claymation classic could also be a Christmas movie, but it is spooky enough will make you excited for either holiday, either way. If “This Is Halloween” doesn’t become part of your October soundtrack after watching this movie, then you weren’t paying attention. The Nightmare Before Christmas is rated PG.

3 Hocus Pocus Florin Ciurte/YouTube Who doesn’t love Hocus Pocus? This movie, about a trio of 300 year old witches (played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and an unrecognizable Sarah Jessica Parker) who set out to cast a spell on one unsuspecting town and reclaim their power so they can be immortal forever, is a classic. Watch as the Sanderson sisters are accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters, but stay for the talking cat named Binx, their incredible performance of “I Put A Spell On You,” and the heroic efforts of siblings Dani and Max. It’s worth the watch, even if you’ve watched it 100 times before. Hocus Pocus is rated PG.

4 Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge Disney Channel/YouTube In this Halloweentown sequel, Marnie meets an angry warlock, who has stolen a magic spell book, and plans on using it to permanently turn every human into whatever costume they’re wearing on Halloween night. It’s only up to Marnie, her grandmother, and sister Sophie to stop the spell and save Halloweentown, yet again, which aired three years after the first Disney Channel Original Film. Fun fact: Kimberly J. Brown, who plays Marnie in the film, is currently dating her co-star from the film, Daniel Kountz, who plays Kal. Doesn’t that make things that much cuter? OMG. Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge is rated TV-PG.

5 Halloweentown High YouTube Movies Several teenagers from Halloweentown are transferred to Marnie’s high school in the mortal world, which sounds as wild as it looks. But Marnie learns that her and her Halloweentown friends — a witch, a warlock, an ogre, and troll — are in danger when the evil Knight of the Iron Dagger appears. Of course, it’s up to Marnie to save the human world this time using her magic. Thank goodness for her magical powers! This film, which aired on the Disney Channel three years after Halloweentown 2, is the last Halloweentown sequel starring Kimberly J. Brown as Marnie and is such a delight. Halloweentown High is rated TV-G.

6 Toy Story of Terror! Pixar/YouTube What starts off as an exiting road trip for the toy story gang turns scary, when they make a detour to a spooky roadside motel and Mr. Potato Head disappears. OK, so this is not technically a movie, especially since this Toy Story spinoff short is only 21 minutes long. But it is filled with enough tricks and treats to delight any Toy Story fan, or keep your kid distracted long enough while dinner is cooking. Either way, you will definitely want to pop this on when you can at least some point during October or the fall. Toy Story of Terror! is rated TV-G.

7 Girl vs. Monster Disney Channel/YouTube While trying to sneak out of her house and meet her crush at the year’s biggest party, Skylar, a fearless young girl and talented singer, discovers her parents are monster hunters. Upon this discovery, she accidentally unleashes a monster who makes her able to feel fear, from a secret chamber, which actually ruins things. Now that the monster is out for revenge, and Skylar is afraid of everything, it’s up to Skylar, a fifth generation monster hunter, to recapture it and save her parents. This Disney Channel Original Movie from 2012 might be a newer addition to this list, but is still a great, modern watch. Girl vs. Monster is rated TV-PG.

8 Twitches Disney Channel/YouTube Tia and Tamera Mowry are the Twitches — twin witches named Alex and Camryn, who were separated at birth. On their 21st birthday, which also happens to be Halloween, the twins reunite and discover that their powers work better when they’re together, which helps when they have to save everyone they love from an evil entity and fulfill their destiny of being witches, united in power. This movie from 2005 is based on the young adult book series of the same name, and will give you major throwbacks to middle school, if it hasn’t already. Seriously, just watch the movie already. Twitches is rated TV-PG.

9 Twitches Too Disney Channel/YouTube In this Twitches sequel, the twin witches, Alex and Camryn are back. And now that they know about the extent of their powers, it’s up to the girls to learn more about each other, which isn’t easy. Especially since both girls are bouncing between the Earth dimension and the magical land of Coventry. But when Alex and Camryn discover their differences, they need to put them aside to help defeat a supernatural force. If you’re taking the time to watch Twitches, then you need to watch Twitches Too, the sequel which aired on the the Disney Channel three years after the first film. Twitches Too is rated TV-PG.

10 The Scream Team Disney+ After the death of their beloved grandfather, Ian and Claire Carlyle accompany their father to his hometown of Steeple Falls. As the town prepares for its annual Halloween festival, Ian and Claire discover that ghosts exist, and Steeple Falls is actually a “halfway house” for ghosts, who can’t enter the afterlife until they’re redeemed on earth. After they learn about one ghost who won’t let their grandfather’s soul rest peacefully, they enlist the help of the Soul Patrol, who helps find their grandfather. Their grandfather is able to make peace with his family and move on to the afterlife. This movie is a whole lotta weird, and a whole lot of touching. But that is expected from a Disney Channel Original Movie from 2002. The Scream Team is rated TV-PG.

11 Phantom of the Megaplex Channel Awesome/YouTube A small town movie theater, which is rumored to be haunted by a “phantom” is preparing for a star studded movie premiere, complete with some super special celebrities. But a string of coincidences related to the movies being shown awaken the rumor of the phantom. It’s up to a rag tag team to uncover the mystery behind it. Think of this movie as Disney Channel’s answer to the classic Broadway musical, Phantom of the Opera. And while most kids might not the references to the source material, their musical loving parents definitely will. Phantom of the Megaplex is rated TV-G.

12 Return to Halloweentown YouTube Movies Marnie, this time played by Sara Paxton, has won a full ride scholarship to the prestigious Witch University in her favorite place, Halloweentown, thanks to her efforts in saving the beloved town over the past few years. But while she’s there, she learns that witches can’t use their magic (which seriously ruins plans) and learns that she holds the key to fulfilling an ancient prophecy hidden by her ancestor Splendora Cromwell. When Marnie travels to the past to meet Splendora, she gains something that suddenly everyone in the school wants. It’s up to her to save Halloweentown yet again in the last installment of this beloved Disney Channel film series. Return to Halloweentown is rated TV-PG.

13 Trick Or Treat Disney+ In this super small short from 1952, Donald Duck’s nephews come to visit him in their Halloween costumes, but he dumps water on them and laughs. With the help of a friendly witch named Hazel, his nephews are able to get their treats and get revenge on Donald, which gets tricked by Hazel. Let’s just say, what goes around comes around. This nine minute short film is perfect for those early Disney lovers who need something super quick to watch, or have seemingly watched everything in Disney+’s Halloween catalogue. Either way, you will definitely enjoy it. Trick or Treat is rated TV-G.

14 Halloween House Party DisneyMusicVevo/YouTube In this super sweet special, which aired on the Disney Channel in 2020, the stars of the Disney Channel come together to put on a sketch comedy special with spooky skits, fit for a Halloween at home, which was “canceled” that year due to the coronavirus pandemic. While this might not be a Halloween movie per se, it is a great, modern special to turn on for your kids who are huge fans of the Disney Channel at the moment. And with the coronavirus pandemic not being over, staying inside during this Halloween season has never been more relevant or pertinent. Halloween House Party is rated TV-G.

15 Z-O-M-B-I-E-S YouTube Movies Seabrook is a town that loves their tradition, until one semester when students from Zombietown transfer to Seabrook High. The human and zombie students must learn to coexist, but one unlikely friendship between a Zombie football player named Zed and a human cheerleader named Addison, is about to unite both schools and make the zombies and humans be friends with each other. Not only is this film a fun take on star crossed romances like West Side Story and Romeo and Juliet, but it features original music and dancing, which is a fun, entertaining break after watching some seriously sinister films on this list. Z-O-M-B-I-E-S is rated TV-G.

16 Don’t Look Under The Bed Disney Channel/YouTube Frances McCausland refuses to believe in the paranormal. or supernatural things in the world. But when strange things start to happen in Frances’ town and she is confronted by the Bogeyman under her bed, she calls on her little brother’s imaginary friend named Larry Houdini to help fight the Bogeyman, who is framing her for the destructive pranks that he is pulling in her hometown. This causes her to change her mind about paranormal things — because if a Bogeyman is tormenting everyone in your town, you kind of have to. If this didn’t terrify you or give you nightmares when you were a kid, did you even watch the Disney Channel in the late 1990’s? Don’t Look Under The Bed is rated TV-PG.

17 Monsters Inc. Disney Monsters Incorporated is one of the largest scare factories in the world, operating off of the screams of children. This obviously sounds a lot spookier than it actually is. But when one child infiltrates their world for the first time and therefore contaminating it, the monsters must keep her out of sight and bring her home. Sure, this film is more funny and sentimental than it is scary, and while Sully is more cuddly than freaky, monsters are a quintessential part of Halloween, which means that Monsters Inc. is technically a Halloween movie, right? I think so. Monsters Inc. is rated G.

18 Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire Avery Talks About Stuff/YouTube This Disney Channel Original Movie follows along with the grounded Hansen kids, who are desperate to go out will do anything to get away from their single mom — even if that means setting their mom up on a date with a vampire. While Adam is able to sneak out to attend a concert and Chelsea is able to go on a date with her boyfriend, Peter, they learn that their mom is on a date with an actual vampire. So, they do what every sibling duo would do — call a Vampire Hunter to defeat the vampire before he ruins their lives. Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire is rated TV-PG.

19 Can of Worms Neil Reviews/YouTube A teen named Mike, very unsatisfied with his life on Earth as a football player and student, sends out a plea to outer space to help escape the world. In return, he opens up “a can of worms” and is greeted by a bunch of aliens, who travel to earth and actually show up at his home. But not all of the aliens are friendly, and aim to capture humans, like his little brother. In the end, Mike realizes that he actually likes his home and doesn’t want to escape. You know what they say, “you don’t know what you’ve got til it’s gone.” Can of Worms is rated TV-PG.