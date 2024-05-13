Get ready for the most exciting play date ever! Romper can exclusively announce that this fall, your kiddos can see their favorite characters IRL in Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play! Mickey and Minnie, the Superkitties, Spidey and his friends, and other fan favorites will all be there. Even Disney Jr.’s Ariel will be making her on-stage debut.

“We are very excited to introduce preschoolers and their families to our newest series, Disney Jr.’s Ariel, with a musical segment starring our young little mermaid,” says Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president of Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning and Licensing at Disney Entertainment in a statement. “We are also excited to announce that, for the first time, the iconic Clubhouse from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse will be incorporated into our live show.”

Well hot dog! (...Hot dog, hot diggity dog! Sorry, once you start with the Hot Dog song you can’t really stop until you get that out of your system. I don’t make the rules.)

This is the newest iteration of the beloved live show — which has sold more than 750,000 tickets since 2019 — and features songs from Disney Jr.’s Ariel, “Do The Spidey,” Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, SuperKitties, and more. (You can find the full playlist here.) The tour kicks off in Southern California on Sept. 17 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. From there the show moves to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, The Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Opry House in Nashville, the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago, and lots of stops in-between. You can find the most up-to-the-minute show dates and locations on the show’s website.

“Disney Jr. Live On Tour has continued to grow over the past five years and is now one of the biggest family touring franchises on the road,” says Jonathan Shank, executive producer, Terrapin Station. “We are thrilled to bring this all-new show to theaters across the country.”

Shows like these — where kids can engage with material they already know in format they’re not so familiar with — are the perfect introduction to live performances for little ones. Today Mickey Mouse, tomorrow Shakespeare!

Tickets are available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, May 14. Public on-sale begins Friday, May 17. For more information parents can go to DisneyJuniorTour.com and follow the tour on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and with the hashtag #DisneyJrTour.