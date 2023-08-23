A New Frozen Storytelling Podcast For Kids Picks Up Where The Last Movie Left Off

It’s been almost 10 years since we met sisters Elsa and Anna of Arendelle and four since their last big screen adventure in Frozen 2. Now, their story continues with Disney’s brand new Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature. This 12-part, standalone adventure takes place after the events of Frozen 2 and is set to be released in October.

Anna is pretty busy these days — that’s what happens when you become queen — but when the Spirits of Nature start acting strangely, she knows that everything else will have to wait. When she and Elsa journey to the Enchanted Forest, they find mysterious copper machines sending the spirits into a tizzy. What are these machines? Who made them? And how can the sisters work together once again to preserve the delicate balance between nature and humans they worked so hard to achieve.

In addition to your kiddo’s favorite characters — Anna, Elsa, Kristof, and, yes, of course Olaf — there are new friends (and foes) to meet in Forces of Nature from scientist-Queen Disa, the ruler of flood-plagued Sankershus; Lord Wolfgang, the Duke of Weselton’s nephew determined to restore his kingdom’s reputation (and trade agreements), and Astrid and Magnus who are totally normal, not-at-all unusual (talking) magpies.

This next story will once again take us into the unknown... Disney+

Disney’s Frozen Podcast, presented by Macy’s, is intended for kids aged 6 to 12 and is the company’s first foray into an audio-only continuation of an existing franchise. ABC News’ chief meteorologist Ginger Zee will appear as as a voice presenter within the series.

Disney/ABC Audio

“ABC Audio is thrilled to introduce the power of audio storytelling to a new generation through the Disney Frozen Podcast,” said Liz Alesse, vice president of ABC Audio, in a statement. “This immersive series created in partnership with Disney Publishing Worldwide and Walt Disney Animation Studios taps into listeners’ imagination and offers parents an engaging, screen-free experience to share with their children.”

It makes sense that Disney would be jumping into the podcast game. In addition to being an entertaining alternative to screen time, a new report from Edison Research found that podcasts are becoming increasingly popular among grade school kids, with nearly a third of respondents listening to podcasts on a monthly basis.

Season 1 of Disney’s Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature will be available wherever you listen to podcasts when it launches — subscribe to stay up to date on your favorite podcasting app.