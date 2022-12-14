DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Has Died At 40

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, known for being a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, and his infectious Instagram dance videos with wife Allison Holker, has sadly passed away at the young age of 40. The couple share daughters Weslie, 14, and Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 6.

In a heart-wrenching statement shared with People, Holker opened up about her loss: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children,” she continued.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The last video that Holker posted to her Instagram was a joyous “Holiday Sunday Funday Dance” with her beloved husband.

Friends, fans, and members of the dance community jumped into the comments section to express their grief and support for the Boss family. Choreographer Rudy Abreu wrote: “My heart is broken right now finding out this news… I am so sorry and I love you.”

Actress Olivia Munn also shared her shock and sadness. “Oh my goodness… my whole heart is with you and your family ❤️❤️❤️❤️😞.”

In addition to being an incredible entertainer Boss was a devoted father too. “We all just naturally have a good time,” he told E! News. The DJ also shared his wise perspective on how to manage the ups and downs of parenting: “Is it tiring? Absolutely. Are you constantly tired? Of course...God willing, our kids grow up happy and healthy and all that and we've got them for, what, 18 years? And in the grand scheme of that, that's not that long,” he said.

As Holker and her children begin to process their devastating loss, hopefully they can take comfort in each other and in knowing how much their father inspired the world with his talent for dance and passion for uplifting others.