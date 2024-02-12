Mama Kelce Rocks Another Amazing Personalized Jacket At The Super Bowl

Travis Kelce might’ve made an entrance at Super Bowl LVIII in a sparkly black suit and his older brother Jason may have opted to go fully clothed in plaid overalls for the big game, but Mama Kelce clearly stole the show with her custom look. On Super Bowl Sunday, Donna Kelce sported a personalized varsity style jacket at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with her youngest son’s jersey number on the arm and “Mama Kelce” embroidered on the back.

On Feb. 11, Donna posted two photos of herself on Instagram rocking her “custom” fit for the Super Bowl. “#OOTD Thanks bunches to @stoneyclover for the custom game day fit 🫶#superbowl#superbowllviii#NFL,” the mom of not one, but two NFL players captioned the photo.

Donna’s black jacket by Stoney Clover Lane features Travis’ #87 in red and gold for the Kansas City Chiefs with a heart stitched around it. On the back, it reads “Super Bowl LVIII” and “Mama Kelce.”

Mama Kelce’s followers loved the look. “Okay slayyy Momma Kelce!!” one commented on her post. “Okay Donna! WERK,” another said. “Game Day Ready! Go mama Kelce 😍 iconic 🙌🏈,” one more wrote.

This is, of course, not the first time Donna Kelce has worn a custom jacket for the Super Bowl. Last year, at Super Bowl LVII, Donna had both of her sons, Jason and Travis, playing in the Super Bowl and wore a jacket that equally supported both of their teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Donna Kelce wore a jacket that equally supported both of her sons’ teams at Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And while we didn’t see if she made a delivery of homemade cookies to the Chiefs ahead of the game this year like she did at Super Bowl LVII, it’s probably safe to assume that she did. Donna told Romper in November that she’s quite a baker. “I bake a lot. I’m not really a cook. I’m more of a baker,” she said. “I love making muffins and cookies and just all kinds of things, cinnamon rolls. I just love doing that kind of stuff.”

A custom jacket and possibly, probably some muffins for game day. That’s Mama Kelce.