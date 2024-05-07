Donna Kelce knows a thing or two about multitasking. The famous NFL mom has narrated a new Sleep Story with Calm, but of course she is doing more than just telling a story. She is proudly ready to put us all to sleep by explaining the rules of football. And it’s kind of the perfect way to learn about football for people who might just be discovering the sport. Through osmosis as you are lulled off to sleep.

Kelce, who is mom to NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce as well as grandmother to Jason’s three daughters with wife Kylie, recently announced that she has narrated a Sleep Story for the sleep app Calm that is all about the rules of football. The Sleep Story, which launches at midnight on May 7, will not only give listeners a breakdown of the complicated rules of football from a mom who has been part of the game for decades, it will also give some background on some Kelce family lore as she recounts her own experience as an NFL mom from the sidelines. Mama Kelce’s Sleep Story will even include the recipe for her famous chocolate chip cookies, so loved by her sons that she delivers a batch to them before every game. All you have to do is download the app and Donna Kelce’s Sleep Story will be loaded up beside other celebrities like Cillian Murphy, Harry Styles, Matthew McConaughey, Camilla Cabello, and Lebron James.

“Everyone always wants to know how I encourage my boys before big games,” Kelce said in a statement shared with Romper. “But every mama knows that any job well done starts with a good night’s sleep! In The Rules of Football, my new Sleep Story with Calm, I get to show off my expertise and love for the game, while hopefully putting you to sleep in the process!”

Courtesy of Calm

It does feel like a pretty good idea to learn the rules of football while drifting off to sleep. Generally speaking, people don’t like it if you drift off while they’re explaining things. In fact, in a clip of her story from Calm, Mama Kelce says she won’t be offended if you doze off.

“Whether you’re already a fan or developed a recent interest in the sport, I want to tell you all there is to know about American football,” she says. “So get comfortable and let me remind you of the rules you may have forgotten or never knew, and I don’t blame you if you fall asleep as I explain these rules. That’s kind of the point.”

Mama Kelce’s Sleep Story will undoubtedly prove to be popular, particularly with Swifties who have become more invested in football ever since her son Travis started dating Taylor Swift last year. It might even be a hit with her own two sons, who likely have experienced their mom putting them to sleep with a story before.

You can start listening to Donna Kelce’s Sleep Story on Calm, The Rules of Football, at midnight on May 7.